Watch Ty Dolla $ign, Warren G Lead Raucous Nineties Medley at 'Hip Hop Honors'

Ty Dolla $ign, Warren G, Fat Joe, Remy Ma and Xscape's Kandi and Tiny teamed for an exhilarating medley of Nineties party hits at VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers. This year's show paid tribute to artists like Mariah Carey, Master P and Jermaine Dupri.

Ty Dolla $ign opened the performance with an effortless cover of Montell Jordan's "This Is How We Do It," while Kandi and Tiny followed with a verse from TLC's classic, "No Scrubs." Next, Warren G slunk onto the stage to perform his 1994 hit "Regulate," receiving an assist from Ty Dolla $ign, who stood in for the late Nate Dogg.

Fat Joe and Remy Ma closed the medley with an homage to Big Pun, busting out a ferocious rendition of the New York City legend's 1998 hit, "Still Not a Player." Remy Ma and Fat Joe spat the song's delightful verses in tandem while Ty Dolla $ign, Warren G and Kandi and Tiny all joined them at the end to belt the song's famous final refrain, "Boricua, morena."

Hip Hop Honors: The '90s Game Changers also featured performances from Mariah Carey, Missy Elliot, Teyana Taylor and Lil Kim, Havoc and Fabolous, who teamed for a tribute to Mobb Deep's Prodigy. During the show, Pharrell delivered an emphatic speech in which he condemned white nationalism and urged viewers to take action against racism.