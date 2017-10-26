Jeordie White, the former longtime bassist and guitarist for Marilyn Manson who is also known as Twiggy Ramirez, has issued a statement after being dismissed from the the band following an accusation of rape.

"I have only recently been made aware of these allegations from over 20 years ago," White said in a statement. "I do not condone non-consensual sex of any kind."

On Tuesday, Manson publicly announced White's dismissal. "I have decided to part ways with Jeordie White as a member of Marilyn Manson," Manson wrote on Twitter. "He will be replaced for the upcoming tour. I wish him well." On Instagram, Manson added, "This is a sad day."

The dismissal followed allegations from Jessicka Addams, singer of the band Jack Off Jill, who accused White of rape and mental and physical abuse in an October 20th Facebook post. Addams detailed what she claims was a tumultuous relationship with White, which began in the early Nineties when she was 18. Over time, according to Addams, White's temper worsened and his violence towards her escalated from emotional abuse and fat-shaming into physical attacks.

Addams claimed that White raped her when he returned home on a break from tour while Manson was opening for Nine Inch Nails. "He forced me on to the floor with his hand around my neck. I said NO. I said NO. I said it so loud enough, that [Addams' roommate] Pete came rushing in from the other room to get him off of me," she wrote in her post. "But I had been raped. I had been raped by somebody I thought I loved."

Addams did not immediately return a request for comment.

"I will be taking some time to spend with my family and focus on maintaining my several years of sobriety," White continued in his statement. "If I have caused anyone pain I apologize and truly regret it."