Trent Reznor: Donald Trump Is 'Vulgar, Grotesque Dope'

Trent Reznor called Donald Trump "a complete fucking moron" who doesn't believe in science in a new interview.

Related Trent Reznor Talks New Nine Inch Nails, Boundary-Pushing Soundtracks Singer and partner Atticus Ross on scoring climate-change doc 'Before the Flood' and terrorism drama 'Patriots Day' while making a new album

Speaking to the Village Voice on the heels of Nine Inch Nails' Add Violence EP, Reznor criticized the new administration, especially Trump's take on climate change; Reznor, with Atticus Ross, recently scored the documentary Before the Flood, an environmental call-to-action film warning of the irreversible effects of climate change.



"Donald Trump is a bad guy, isn't he? Look, I don’t think he’s a good guy. Some people do," Reznor said he told his six-year-old son of the president. "I don't think he believes in science and I don't think he believes people should be treated decently and I don’t think he tells the truth. That’s why I don’t like him."

Reznor added his true thoughts about Trump in adult language. "It's tough, because the president of the United States is a complete fucking moron," he added. "That's what gets me the most — that he's this vulgar, grotesque dope, everything I hate in people."

This isn't the first time Reznor has spoke out against Trump. In October 2016, the singer admitted he enjoyed watching the Republican presidential debates because "it's kind of fun to see a grenade go off and see these guys – I hate every one of them – be eliminated and humiliated." However, it "stopped being fun" and started getting "surreal" once Trump won the nomination.

Reznor told the Village Voice that, growing up in rural, conservative-leaning Pennsylvania, he could understand how people outside of cities could feel marginalized and therefore align with someone like Trump.

"When you’re not in an urban environment, you often feel left out of the conversation, and I get that," Reznor said of his Rust Belt roots. "I grew up in that." Still, he called the current situation in America "disheartening."