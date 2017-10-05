Watch Tove Lo's Sexy Road Trip With a Puppet in 'Disco Tits' Video

Tove Lo embarks on a debaucherous road trip with a frisky puppet in the wild new video for "Disco Tits." The track will appear on the Swedish pop star's upcoming album, Blue Lips, which is expected to arrive in November via Island Records.

The Tim Erem-directed clip opens with Tove Lo going through the motions of an awkward interview with the puppet, who hosts a talk show. Eventually, the singer convinces the puppet to ditch work with her and the unlikely pair begin to race through the California desert, engaging in various activities that would undeniably turn someone into a distracted driver.

In the middle of the clip, "Disco Tits" fades out as Tove Lo and her companion make a scene at a roadside diner. The puppet gets angry when his demands for barbecue sauce aren't met, then Tove Lo socks him in the face after he calls her a bitch. However, as the hypnotic beat of "Disco Tits" resurfaces, the pair swiftly descend back into their haze of sex, drugs, dancing and dangerous driving.

Tove Lo's Blue Lips follows her 2016 album, Lady Wood. The singer has been on the road with Coldplay for much of the summer and fall, though she has a handful of headlining dates scheduled starting October 10th in Tucson, Arizona.