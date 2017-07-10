Tori Amos Sets 'Native Invader' U.S. Tour

Tori Amos announced a U.S. fall tour in support of her upcoming LP, Native Invader.



The 27-date Native Invader Tour starts October 24th in St. Paul, Minnesota and stretches until a three-night stand at Los Angeles' Theatre at Ace Hotel on December 1st through 3rd.

For the tour, Amos partnered with Ticketmaster Verified Fan in order to separate "human fans like you from the scalpers and bots and giving you a better chance at getting tickets to the show."

Check out Amos' site for the verification process and other on-sale information. The nature-inspired Native Invader, Amos' 15th studio album, is due out September 8th.

Tori Amos Tour Dates

October 24 - Saint Paul, MN @ O'Shaughnessy Auditorium

October 26 - Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater

October 27 - Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

October 29 - Cleveland, OH @ State Theatre at Playhouse Square

October 30 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

October 31 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater

November 2 - Boston, MA @ The Orpheum Theatre

November 3 - Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor

November 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Tower Theater

November 7 & 8 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

November 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

November 11 - Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

November 12 - Nashville, TN @ The Ryman Auditorium

November 14 - New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theatre

November 16 - Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

November 17 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

November 19 - Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theatre

November 22 - Portland, OR @ Schnitzer Hall

November 24 - Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

November 25 - Eugene, OR @ The Hult Center for Performing Arts

November 26 - Oakland, CA @ The Paramount Theater

November 28 - San Diego, CA @ The Balboa Theatre

November 29 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Mesa Arts Center (MAC)

December 1-3 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel