Tori Amos Sets 'Native Invader' U.S. Tour

Tori Amos announced a U.S. fall tour in support of her upcoming LP, Native Invader.
The 27-date Native Invader Tour starts October 24th in St. Paul, Minnesota and stretches until a three-night stand at Los Angeles' Theatre at Ace Hotel on December 1st through 3rd.
For the tour, Amos partnered with Ticketmaster Verified Fan in order to separate "human fans like you from the scalpers and bots and giving you a better chance at getting tickets to the show."
Check out Amos' site for the verification process and other on-sale information. The nature-inspired Native Invader, Amos' 15th studio album, is due out September 8th.
Tori Amos Tour Dates
October 24 - Saint Paul, MN @ O'Shaughnessy Auditorium
October 26 - Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater
October 27 - Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
October 29 - Cleveland, OH @ State Theatre at Playhouse Square
October 30 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
October 31 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater
November 2 - Boston, MA @ The Orpheum Theatre
November 3 - Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor
November 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Tower Theater
November 7 & 8 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
November 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
November 11 - Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
November 12 - Nashville, TN @ The Ryman Auditorium
November 14 - New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theatre
November 16 - Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
November 17 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
November 19 - Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theatre
November 22 - Portland, OR @ Schnitzer Hall
November 24 - Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
November 25 - Eugene, OR @ The Hult Center for Performing Arts
November 26 - Oakland, CA @ The Paramount Theater
November 28 - San Diego, CA @ The Balboa Theatre
November 29 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Mesa Arts Center (MAC)
December 1-3 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel