Hear Tommy Stinson, Nicole Atkins Duet on New Soul Song, 'Too Late'

Tommy Stinson's Bash & Pop outfit and Nicole Atkins channel the lessons of 1960s soul balladry on "Too Late." The track is part of a forthcoming 7-inch single due out November 24th.

Rhythm guitar and drums drive "Too Late" along the steady, lilting path of a Stax ballad. Strings flit through the background to enhance the drama of Stinson and Atkins' weary back-and-forth. "It's too late, cupid's done kicking this can," Atkins sings. "It's too late to walk hand in hand," agrees Stinson.

In a statement, Stinson explained that "Too Late" was an old track that he revived when he decided to work with Atkins. "After hearing [Atkins' song] 'Goodnight Rhonda Lee,' a lightbulb exploded over my head and I knew I had to get Nicole to sing a song with us that I had written nearly 12 years ago, recorded several times, and ultimately never captured properly," he said. The other collaboration with Atkins on the 7" is titled "Saturday."

Stinson, known for his time in the Replacements and Guns N' Roses, put out a new LP as Bash & Pop in January. He recruited members of The Hold Steady, Guns N' Roses, North Mississippi All-Stars and Mighty Mighty Bosstones to record with him. "It was like, 'That's a take. It's done. Move on,'" he told Rolling Stone. "… That's the way the best records we know in history have been made."

Bash & Pop Tour Dates

September 19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Funhouse at Mr. Smalls

September 21 - Atlanta, GA @ Caledonia

September 22 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

September 23 - Jacksonville, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

September 24 - Tampa, FL @ Capitol Theatre

September 25 - Gainesville, FL @ High Dive

September 27 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

September 29 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

September 30 - Richmond, VA @ The National

October 1 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

October 2 - Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt

October 4 - Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere Flex Stage

October 6 - Tarrytown, NY @ Music Hall

October 7 - Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

October 8 - Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

October 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

October 11 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

October 12 - Pawtucket, RI @ The Met

October 13 - Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre

October 16 - Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

October 17 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

October 18 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

October 20 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

October 21 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

October 22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw