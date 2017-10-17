Tom Petty Laid to Rest in California

Tom Petty was honored at a private service at the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine in Pacific Palisades, California Monday, People reports. Petty died October 2nd at the age of 66 after going into cardiac arrest.

Friends and family gathered at the Fellowship Lake Shrine to honor the musician, though it's unclear who spoke or was in attendance. Petty's daughter, AnnaKim Violette Petty, posted several pictures from the service on Instagram, including one with an old portrait of Petty and some flowers, captioned with lyrics from his song, "The Dark of the Sun."

AnnaKim Violette shared another photo in which she and her sister, Adria, stood by a pond with the Shrine's famed Golden Lotus Archway in the background. "We care about each other and love our bad ass father," the caption read.





The Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine previously hosted the funeral for Beatles legend – and Petty's Traveling Wilburys bandmate – George Harrison in 2001. Beyond the Shrine's Golden Lotus Archway notably sits the Mahatma Gandhi World Peace Memorial, which includes a 1,000-year-old Chinese stone sarcophagus holding a portion of Gandhi's ashes.

Petty's sudden death earlier this month has elicited an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians. Recently, Ringo Starr and Stevie Nicks paid tribute to the musician, while Kesha, Jason Isbell, Dave Matthews and Wilco are among the numerous artists who have since covered Petty in concert.

