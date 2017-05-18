Trending

Tom Morello, Jimmy Page, Courtney Love Remember Chris Cornell

Soundgarden, Audioslave singer found dead of apparent suicide at age 52 on early Thursday morning

Chris Cornell Credit: KMazur/WireImage

Iconic rock vocalist Chris Cornell was found dead in his hotel bathroom early Thursday morning after taking his own life. A family friend discovered the 52-year-old unresponsive on the bathroom floor just hours after playing a Soundgarden show in Detroit. EMS workers pronounced Cornell dead at the scene.

Soundgarden had been the first band from Seattle's grunge scene to get signed to a major label and helped pave the way for bands like Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Alice in Chains to become the new forebears of rock music. After Soundgarden broke up in the late Nineties, he pursued a solo career. Producer Rick Rubin ended up recruiting Cornell for the band Audioslave — a project pursued by the remaining members of Rage Against the Machine following the departure of singer Zack de la Rocha — and Cornell achieved even greater success, singing on radio hits "Like a Stone" and "Cochise."

In 2010, Soundgarden reunited for new live dates and released what appears to be their final album with Cornell as lead vocalist, 2012's King Animal. Last year, he rejoined the members of supergroup Temple of the Dog, a band that paid tribute to Mother Love Bone's Andrew Wood, who overdosed on heroin at age 24. 

In the hours following the news, former bandmates, collaborators, scene friends, tour mates, peers and famous fans have shared memories and shock at the loss of Cornell. 

Tom Morello:

Courtney Love:

Goodbye darling boy . Please say hi to all my loved ones . I cried for you today . Rip .

Jimmy Page:

Yusuf Cat Stevens:

Slash:

Shocked & saddened by the news of Chris Cornell's passing. RIP.

Elton John:

Perry Farrell:

Rage Against the Machine:

Sebastian Bach:

Dave Navarro:

Nile Rodgers:

Val Kilmer:

Chuck D:

Jimmy Chamberlin:

Questlove:

AudiHole Son. Damn Chris. Rest In Power.

Joe Perry:

Laura Jane Grace:

Billy Idol:

Sheryl Crow:

St. Vincent:

Jason Isbell:

Machine Gun Kelly:

LeAnn Rimes:

Peter Frampton:

Best Coast:

Mike Portnoy:

Foster the People:

Butch Walker:

Jennifer Nettles:

Zac Brown Band:

Gavin Rossdale:

Julian Lennon:

Robbie Robertson:

Lin-Manuel Miranda:

Ava DuVernay:

Paul Stanley:

Hayley Williams:

Q-Tip:

Joe Trohman: