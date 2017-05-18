Tom Morello, Jimmy Page, Courtney Love Remember Chris Cornell

Iconic rock vocalist Chris Cornell was found dead in his hotel bathroom early Thursday morning after taking his own life. A family friend discovered the 52-year-old unresponsive on the bathroom floor just hours after playing a Soundgarden show in Detroit. EMS workers pronounced Cornell dead at the scene.

Soundgarden had been the first band from Seattle's grunge scene to get signed to a major label and helped pave the way for bands like Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Alice in Chains to become the new forebears of rock music. After Soundgarden broke up in the late Nineties, he pursued a solo career. Producer Rick Rubin ended up recruiting Cornell for the band Audioslave — a project pursued by the remaining members of Rage Against the Machine following the departure of singer Zack de la Rocha — and Cornell achieved even greater success, singing on radio hits "Like a Stone" and "Cochise."

In 2010, Soundgarden reunited for new live dates and released what appears to be their final album with Cornell as lead vocalist, 2012's King Animal. Last year, he rejoined the members of supergroup Temple of the Dog, a band that paid tribute to Mother Love Bone's Andrew Wood, who overdosed on heroin at age 24.

In the hours following the news, former bandmates, collaborators, scene friends, tour mates, peers and famous fans have shared memories and shock at the loss of Cornell.

Tom Morello:

I love you, brother. Thank you for your friendship and your humor and your intellect and your singular and unmatched talent. It was a great honor to know you as a friend and as a band mate. I am devastated and deeply saddened that you are gone dear friend but your unbridled rock power, delicate haunting melodies and the memory of your smile are with us forever. Your beautiful voice and beautiful self will always be in my heart. God bless you and your family. A post shared by Tom Morello (@tommorello) on May 18, 2017 at 7:35am PDT

Courtney Love:

Goodbye darling boy . Please say hi to all my loved ones . I cried for you today . Rip . A post shared by Courtney Love Cobain (@courtneylove) on May 18, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

Jimmy Page:

RIP Chris Cornell

Incredibly Talented

Incredibly Young

Incredibly Missed. pic.twitter.com/pKNI4tKiXz — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 18, 2017

Yusuf Cat Stevens:

Sad to hear that my friend #chriscornell has passed away. A searcher of higher truth has entered the eternal hereafter. Prayers & love to his family A post shared by Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@yusufcatstevens) on May 18, 2017 at 3:19am PDT

Slash:

Shocked & saddened by the news of Chris Cornell's passing. RIP. A post shared by Slash (@slash) on May 18, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

Elton John:

Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man. pic.twitter.com/Hwdgst8kmg — Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 18, 2017

Perry Farrell:

A shining voice in music has left us in the midnight. He was a complex and gentle soul #ChrisCornell has flown into the black hole sun. — Perry Farrell (@perryfarrell) May 18, 2017

Rage Against the Machine:

Sebastian Bach:

Tears in my eyes that this is your last ever tweet. We played here with u guys in 1992 😢thanks for your pipes @chriscornell u will b missed https://t.co/Xgbann0hd4 — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) May 18, 2017

#scary. I remember @chriscornell on tour with us so long ago. Remember drinking beer after the Melvins. Always thought we'd meet again RIP — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) May 18, 2017

Dave Navarro:

SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP — Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) May 18, 2017

Nile Rodgers:

A mutual friend called me and tells me my bro passed away. #RIPChrisCornell You are a great artist Love to Vicki and fam @nilerodgers pic.twitter.com/FhG0fhT0q1 — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) May 18, 2017

Val Kilmer:

Dear Chris Cornell used to come to my parties n Hollywood n play quietly in th corner until all th woman were literally at his feet listenin — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) May 18, 2017

He was such a great song writer and so humble about it. A real artist. And that voice... — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) May 18, 2017

Chuck D:

Jimmy Chamberlin:

So sad about @chriscornell passing. Truly one of the greatest singers of our generation and a kind soul. Thoughts go out to loved ones. — Jimmy Chamberlin (@jccomplex) May 18, 2017

Questlove:

AudiHole Son. Damn Chris. Rest In Power. A post shared by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on May 18, 2017 at 3:16am PDT

Joe Perry:

Very sad news about Chris Cornell today. A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/BlgxE6cJLH — Joe Perry (@JoePerry) May 18, 2017

Laura Jane Grace:

It's okay if you don't believe me but I was writing about Chris Cornell in my journal this morning and my guitar strummed a chord on its own — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) May 18, 2017

Billy Idol:

Sad 2 hear of Chris Cornell passing..great singer and artist... another blow…RIP — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) May 18, 2017

Sheryl Crow:

Ooohhhhh... so sad to hear about Chris Cornell. So talented. Too young. #RIPChrisCornell https://t.co/ghl4CEYfhM — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) May 18, 2017

St. Vincent:

Chris Cornell. Damn. Was legit just playing "Outshined" yesterday. Such a loss. — St. Vincent (@st_vincent) May 18, 2017

Jason Isbell:

Chris Cornell? Doesn't even seem possible. What an incredible talent. Me and teenage me are both heartbroken. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) May 18, 2017

Machine Gun Kelly:

we lost Chris Cornell. i dont think im gonna be able to even fake a smile during interviews today. Waking up to that news crushed me. — Young Gunner (@machinegunkelly) May 18, 2017

LeAnn Rimes:

Heart broken after hearing of the sudden passing of #chriscornell

Prayers for his wife & family. Sad, sad news. #gonetosoon #RIPChrisCornell — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) May 18, 2017

Peter Frampton:

Shocking news Chris Cornell passing last night in Detroit. Brilliant artist on so many levels. I am in shock. My condolences to his family. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) May 18, 2017

Best Coast:

RIP. So young. So sad 😞 pic.twitter.com/61JjmdVFDC — Best Coast (@BestCoast) May 18, 2017

Mike Portnoy:

Wow...this one is shocking. Chris Cornell was one of the benchmark vocalists of our generation...devastating loss. #RIPChrisCornell pic.twitter.com/x3F9rptL0D — Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) May 18, 2017

Foster the People:

RIP Chris Cornell 💔condolences to @soundgarden & family. We've lost one of the greats. -MF — Foster The People (@fosterthepeople) May 18, 2017

Butch Walker:

Chris Cornell. One of the greatest voices in rock n roll history. Helped inspire me to evolve and change musically. I'm so sad. RIP BUDDY.. — Butch Walker (@butchwalker) May 18, 2017

Jennifer Nettles:

Chris Cornell had one of the most amazing voices in history. I am sad this morning to hear of his passing. Too young. — Jennifer Nettles (@JenniferNettles) May 18, 2017

Zac Brown Band:

Chris Cornell touched so many & we were fortunate to have worked w/ him. He was a true talent & gentleman. Our thoughts are with his family. — Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) May 18, 2017

Gavin Rossdale:

I AM SO SADDENED BY CHRIS CORNELL PASSING. @soundgarden

TOTAL SHOCK.GREAT MAN.GREAT BAND.GREAT LOSS. LOVE TO EVERYONE IN HIS WORLD. XXX — GAVIN ROSSDALE (@GavinRossdale) May 18, 2017

Julian Lennon:

Robbie Robertson:

Chris Cornell was a brilliant vocalist. Incredibly sad news. — Robbie Robertson (@r0bbier0berts0n) May 18, 2017

Lin-Manuel Miranda:

Ava DuVernay:

Chris Cornell's lyrics + voice have loomed large for me since '94. "Fell on Black Days" now playing in tribute. Damn. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/lVSDCJXX9O — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 18, 2017

Paul Stanley:

STUNNED to hear the death of Chris Cornell. Music's loss. Greater still, his family has lost a father&husband. RIP. https://t.co/5NGC2YCcz1 — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) May 18, 2017

Hayley Williams:

just shocked to read this. rest in peace and sing with the angels. https://t.co/prElsxjPBg — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) May 18, 2017

Q-Tip:

Joe Trohman: