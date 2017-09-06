Justin Timberlake, Pharrell, Dave Matthews Plot Charlottesville Benefit Show

Dave Matthews Band will celebrate the resiliency of their hometown, Charlottesville, Virginia, with an all-star concert featuring Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande, the Roots, Cage the Elephant, Alabama Shakes singer Brittany Howard, Chris Stapleton and other special guests. "A Concert for Charlottesville," set for Sunday, September 24th at the University of Virginia's Scott Stadium, will be free to residents of the greater Charlottesville area and to UVA students, faculty and staff.

An online ticket request period is currently underway at the Concert for Charlottesville website and will conclude Monday, September 11th at noon ET. A limited allotment of tickets will also be available at a walk-up box office at John Paul Jones Arena on Friday, September 15th at 10 a.m. ET.

Though tickets are free, attendees are encouraged to donate to the "Concert for Charlottesville Fund," which, according to a statement, benefits victims of the tragic protests of August 11th and 12th, along with their families, first responders and "organizations devoted to the promotion of healing, unity and justice locally and nationwide." A donation platform is also available at the event site.

During a ceremony honoring Heather Heyer – the 32-year-old who was killed during a counter-protest against white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia – the victim's mother, Susan Bro, encouraged others to continue battling injustice throughout the world.

"I think the reason that what happened to Heather has struck a chord is because we know that what she did is achievable," Bro said. "We don't all have to die. We don't all have to sacrifice our lives. They tried to kill my child to shut her up. Well, guess what? You just magnified her."