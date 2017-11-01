Hear Tim Heidecker Imagine Trump's Downfall on 'Sentencing Day'

Tim Heidecker imagines the ultimate reckoning of President Donald Trump on a sanguine new song, "Sentencing Day." The track will appear on the comedian's new record, Too Dumb for Suicide: Tim Heidecker's Trump Songs, which arrives digitally November 8th – the one-year anniversary of the 2016 election – via Jagjaguwar.

"Sentencing Day" moves like a solemn folk hymn with a simple piano melody and choral backing vocals. Heidecker envisions local bars handing out free drinks and people taking off work to celebrate the decision of a unanimous jury, though he also slips in some expertly grotesque humor.

"Others want to see him hung," Heidecker croons. "Out in the public square/ Have his body bake in the sun/ Have the wind toss his yellow hair/ Either way he'll be gone/ And we'll all get to move on/ For tomorrow is sentencing day."

Too Dumb for Suicide is available for pre-order and boasts 11 songs, plus Father John Misty's cover of "Trump's Private Pilot." Heidecker said he wrote and recorded the album in the wake of Trump's win "with the blood still boiling from whatever indignity or absurdity had popped up on my newsfeed that day."

Heidecker has already released a handful of Too Dumb for Suicide tracks on SoundCloud, including "Mar a Lago" and "Trump Tower." One tune, however, that didn't make the cut was "I Am a Cuck," a parody of Simon and Garfunkel's "I Am a Rock," which Heidecker said Paul Simon wouldn't let them include.

Jonathan Rado produced and played various instruments on Too Dumb for Suicide. Other contributors include Davin Wood, Kane Ritchotte, Ma Whipple, Jordan Katz, Taylor Plenn, David Ralicke and Vic Berger.

Along with his extensive comedy career, Heidecker has released several musical projects including two albums with Wood. In 2016, he released a solo album, In Glendale.