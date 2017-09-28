Watch Tim and Eric Work Through 'Clown Town,' Divorce on 'Colbert'

Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim workshopped their new clown show while Heidecker worked through some marital issues during a hilarious appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wednesday.

The comedy duo – ostensibly on to promote their Adult Swim series Tim & Eric's Bedtime Stories – joined Colbert for an interview dressed entirely in goofy clown gear. When Colbert asked about the shtick, Heidecker admitted that creating their "Clown Town" show for Broadway had become his preferred way of coping with his ongoing divorce. (The "Clown Town" bit actually originated as a 2015 web short Tim and Eric put together to promote their appearance at the Pemberton Music Festival).

"This is sort of next level," Heidecker said. "This'll be one of those shows that we eventually tour and take around the world and everything. And it's a beautiful show because it mixes sort of the mirth and the wonder and sort of the excitement of clowning around with true warnings for kids about how to deal with divorce. I think it's what people need right now."

The pair then teased a portion of the show, which primarily found Heidecker recalling the most traumatizing moments of his dissolving marriage. Wareheim tried his best to cheer up his friend, but even his birthday surprise for Heidecker – a classic pie in the face – resulted in a broken nose.