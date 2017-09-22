Tidal Announces Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert

Tidal is planning to host a benefit concert on October 17th to raise money for natural disaster relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, which devastated parts of Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico in August and September. The event will also benefit those affected by the 7.1 magnitude earthquake in Mexico that has killed nearly 300 people so far.

Radio luminary Angie Martinez will host the event, which is set to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The lineup for the benefit show has not yet been announced. Us Weekly reported that Jay-Z and Beyoncé will headline the concert, though a rep for Beyoncé tells Rolling Stone, "This is false" when asked if the singer will perform. A rep for Jay-Z declined to comment on whether the rapper will perform at the benefit.

All proceeds from ticket sales will go toward helping recovery and relief efforts in regions affected by hurricanes and flooding. The group of organizations slated to receive funds includes Global Giving, All Hands Volunteers, Kids in Need Foundation, Direct Relief, One America Appeal, Greater Houston Community Foundation, American Civil Liberties Union and Miami Community Foundation.

This concert marks Tidal's third annual benefit show. In 2016, the streaming service raised money to support education for New York City children with a show that featured Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Lauryn Hill and Common, among others. In 2015, Beyoncé, Jay Z, Prince and Usher topped the bill at a show raising money for social injustice-focused nonprofit organizations. In a statement, Tidal said these events raised more than $3 million in total.

Ticket sales will be open to Tidal users starting today, Friday, at noon. The benefit concert can also be streamed online through Tidal's website.