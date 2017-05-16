Thundercat Plots Lengthy World Tour

After finishing a tour that took him around North America and Europe this spring, Thundercat announced a slew of new headlining dates on Tuesday. The singer and accomplished bass player is performing in support of his recently released Drunk album, which featured contributions from Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell and Michael McDonald.

Thundercat's latest schedule of gigs is dizzying. He starts the run on May 29th at the Movement Festival in Detroit, where he will be an outlier on a bill dominated by techno innovators. He then heads across the Atlantic for several shows in June, visits the West Coast of the U.S. in July and skips back overseas to London and Japan before returning to America for a traditional loop around the country in August, September and October. He finishes the tour with a few more European dates in November.

Tickets for most of the newly announced North American shows go on sale on Friday, May 19th at 10 a.m. local time.

Thundercat put out Drunk in February. "I think one thing that playing an instrument has provided me is having a conversation, and have it not be contrived as shit," he told Rolling Stone in February. "I've tried to communicate. But at the end of the day it's still for you to understand something: understand that the world is bigger than you."

Thundercat Tour Dates



May 29 - Detroit, MI @ Movement Electronic Music Fest

June 3 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Roots Picnic

June 5 - Toronto, ON @ Field Trip

June 17 - Barcelona, Spain @ Sonar Festival

June 18 - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret

June 20 - Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja

June 22 - Vienna, Austria @ Arena Open Air

June 24 - Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

June 25 - Chicago, IL @ Mamby On The Beach

July 14 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre * w/ Beck

July 16 - Pemberton, BC @ Pemberton Music Festival

July 21 - Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

July 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Festival

July 23 - London, UK @ Afropunk

July 30 - Yuzawa, Japan @ Fuji Rock

August 11 - San Francisco @ Outside Lands Festival

August 26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Afropunk Festival

August 30 - Tuscon, AZ @ Club Congress

August 31 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

September 2 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

September 5 - Arcata, CA @ Humboldt State Universtiy

September 6 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

September 11 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

September 12 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

September 14 - Denver, CO @ The Ogden

September 15 - Mishawaka, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre

September 16 - Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown

September 17 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

September 19 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

September 20 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theatre

September 21 - Champaign, IL @ Pygmalion @ Krannert Center

September 25 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

September 29 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

September 30 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

October 3 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

October 4 - Columbia, SC @ Music Farm

October 6 - New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

October 7 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

October 8 - Baton Rouge, LA @ The Varsity Theatre

October 10 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre

October 13 - Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

November 14 - Glasgow, UK @ ABC

November 15 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

November 16 - London, UK @ Shepherd's Bush Empire

November 17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

November 19 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Roma

November 21 - Paris, France @ Elysee Montmartre