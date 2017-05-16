Thundercat Plots Lengthy World Tour

After finishing a tour that took him around North America and Europe this spring, Thundercat announced a slew of new headlining dates on Tuesday. The singer and accomplished bass player is performing in support of his recently released Drunk album, which featured contributions from Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell and Michael McDonald.
Thundercat's latest schedule of gigs is dizzying. He starts the run on May 29th at the Movement Festival in Detroit, where he will be an outlier on a bill dominated by techno innovators. He then heads across the Atlantic for several shows in June, visits the West Coast of the U.S. in July and skips back overseas to London and Japan before returning to America for a traditional loop around the country in August, September and October. He finishes the tour with a few more European dates in November.
Tickets for most of the newly announced North American shows go on sale on Friday, May 19th at 10 a.m. local time.
Thundercat put out Drunk in February. "I think one thing that playing an instrument has provided me is having a conversation, and have it not be contrived as shit," he told Rolling Stone in February. "I've tried to communicate. But at the end of the day it's still for you to understand something: understand that the world is bigger than you."
Thundercat Tour Dates
May 29 - Detroit, MI @ Movement Electronic Music Fest
June 3 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Roots Picnic
June 5 - Toronto, ON @ Field Trip
June 17 - Barcelona, Spain @ Sonar Festival
June 18 - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret
June 20 - Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja
June 22 - Vienna, Austria @ Arena Open Air
June 24 - Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
June 25 - Chicago, IL @ Mamby On The Beach
July 14 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre * w/ Beck
July 16 - Pemberton, BC @ Pemberton Music Festival
July 21 - Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
July 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Festival
July 23 - London, UK @ Afropunk
July 30 - Yuzawa, Japan @ Fuji Rock
August 11 - San Francisco @ Outside Lands Festival
August 26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Afropunk Festival
August 30 - Tuscon, AZ @ Club Congress
August 31 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
September 2 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
September 5 - Arcata, CA @ Humboldt State Universtiy
September 6 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
September 11 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
September 12 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
September 14 - Denver, CO @ The Ogden
September 15 - Mishawaka, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre
September 16 - Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown
September 17 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
September 19 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
September 20 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theatre
September 21 - Champaign, IL @ Pygmalion @ Krannert Center
September 25 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
September 29 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
September 30 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
October 3 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
October 4 - Columbia, SC @ Music Farm
October 6 - New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s
October 7 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
October 8 - Baton Rouge, LA @ The Varsity Theatre
October 10 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre
October 13 - Miami, FL @ III Points Festival
November 14 - Glasgow, UK @ ABC
November 15 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
November 16 - London, UK @ Shepherd's Bush Empire
November 17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
November 19 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Roma
November 21 - Paris, France @ Elysee Montmartre