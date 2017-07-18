The Weeknd, Lorde, Coldplay to Headline 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival

The Weeknd, Lorde and Coldplay will headline the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival. The two-day event is scheduled for Friday, September 22nd and Saturday, 23rd at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena.

Rounding out the eclectic lineup are Kings of Leon, DJ Khaled, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, Big Sean, Pink, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Niall Horan, David Guetta, Thomas Rhett and special guest Kesha, alongside this year's Macy's iHeartRadio Rising Star winner, James Maslow. Ryan Seacrest will host.

In addition to the main line-up, the Daytime Village will host an additional all-star line-up at the Las Vegas Village on September 23rd. Migos, Halsey, Flume, Little Mix, French Montana, Niall Horan, Bleachers, Kelsea Ballerini, Judah & The Lion, Bebe Rexha, Noah Cyrus, Hey Violet, Cheat Codes, All Time Low, Khalid and Julia Michaels are scheduled to perform at the event, which will livestream via the CW Network on CWTV.com and the CW app. The network will also broadcast a two-night TV special on Wednesday, October 4th and Thursday, October 5th from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST.

Capitol One cardholders will have access to a limited pre-sale for the iHeartRadio Music Festival, launching Tuesday, July 25th at 1 p.m. EST. General public tickets go on sale Friday, July 28th at 1 p.m. ET via the iHeartRadio website, and tickets for the Daytime Village are on sale now.

Last year's iHeartRadio lineup featured headliners U2, Drake, Britney Spears and Sting.