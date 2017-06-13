The Weeknd Expands Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour

The Weeknd released the dates for the second phase of his extensive Starboy: Legend of the Fall tour on Monday night.
After headlining the Firefly Festival in Dover, Delaware next Saturday, the Weeknd heads to Europe for a series of gigs in June and July. He returns to North America for another loop in September and October. At the end of November, he heads to New Zealand and Australia for six more dates.
The "Starboy" singer has been on tour for much of this year. In February, he played shows in Europe with support from Bryson Tiller and Lil Uzi Vert. He hit most of the major cities in the U.S. and Canada in April, May and June, bringing Rae Sremmurd, Belly and 6Lack on the road with him.
The Weeknd is touring in support of his Starboy LP, which debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200 with the third largest opening sales week of any album in 2016. The album has spawned five singles, three of which cracked the top 20 on the Hot 100.
On Sunday, the singer closed out the Bonnaroo festival in Manchester, Tennessee.
The Weeknd Tour Dates
June 17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival
June 24 – Frankfurt, DE @ Wireless Festival
June 28 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
June 30 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
July 1 – Helsinki, FI @ Kaisaniemen Puisto
July 4 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenhus Festning
July 6 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
July 9 – London, UK @ Wireless Festival
July 13 – Benicàssim, ES @ Benicàssim Festival
July 14 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park
July 15 – Rathfarnham, IE @ Longitude Festival
July 22 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris
August 4 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
September 6 – University Park, PA @ TBA
September 9 – Toronto, ON @ TBA
September 12 – Boston, MA @ TBA
September 15 – Washington, DC @ TBA
September 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ TBA
September 19 – Columbus, OH @ TBA
September 20 – Indianapolis, IN @ TBA
September 24 – St. Paul, MN @ TBA
September 26 – Kansas City, MO @ TBA
September 27 – Lincoln, NE @ TBA
September 29 – Denver, CO @ TBA
October 2 – Edmonton, AB @ TBA
October 5 – Vancouver, BC @ TBA
October 6 – Portland, OR @ TBA
October 8 – Oakland, CA @ TBA
October 11 – Sacramento, CA @ TBA
October 13 – Anaheim, CA @ TBA
October 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ TBA
October 17 – Houston, TX @ TBA
October 19 – San Antonio, TX @ TBA
October 21 – Tulsa, OK @ TBA
October 24 – Miami, FL @ TBA
October 28 – Columbia, SC @ TBA
October 29 – Nashville, TN @ TBA
November 1 – Detroit, MI @ TBA
November 2 – Chicago, IL @ TBA
November 29 – Auckland, NZ @ TBA
December 2 – Sydney, AU @ TBA
December 6 – Brisbane, AU @ TBA
December 8 – Melbourne, AU @ TBA
December 11 – Adelaide, AU @ TBA
December 14 – Perth, AU @ TBA