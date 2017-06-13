The Weeknd Expands Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour

The Weeknd released the dates for the second phase of his extensive Starboy: Legend of the Fall tour on Monday night.

After headlining the Firefly Festival in Dover, Delaware next Saturday, the Weeknd heads to Europe for a series of gigs in June and July. He returns to North America for another loop in September and October. At the end of November, he heads to New Zealand and Australia for six more dates.

The "Starboy" singer has been on tour for much of this year. In February, he played shows in Europe with support from Bryson Tiller and Lil Uzi Vert. He hit most of the major cities in the U.S. and Canada in April, May and June, bringing Rae Sremmurd, Belly and 6Lack on the road with him.

The Weeknd is touring in support of his Starboy LP, which debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200 with the third largest opening sales week of any album in 2016. The album has spawned five singles, three of which cracked the top 20 on the Hot 100.

On Sunday, the singer closed out the Bonnaroo festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

The Weeknd Tour Dates

June 17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

June 24 – Frankfurt, DE @ Wireless Festival

June 28 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

June 30 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

July 1 – Helsinki, FI @ Kaisaniemen Puisto

July 4 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenhus Festning

July 6 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

July 9 – London, UK @ Wireless Festival

July 13 – Benicàssim, ES @ Benicàssim Festival

July 14 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park

July 15 – Rathfarnham, IE @ Longitude Festival

July 22 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

August 4 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

September 6 – University Park, PA @ TBA

September 9 – Toronto, ON @ TBA

September 12 – Boston, MA @ TBA

September 15 – Washington, DC @ TBA

September 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ TBA

September 19 – Columbus, OH @ TBA

September 20 – Indianapolis, IN @ TBA

September 24 – St. Paul, MN @ TBA

September 26 – Kansas City, MO @ TBA

September 27 – Lincoln, NE @ TBA

September 29 – Denver, CO @ TBA

October 2 – Edmonton, AB @ TBA

October 5 – Vancouver, BC @ TBA

October 6 – Portland, OR @ TBA

October 8 – Oakland, CA @ TBA

October 11 – Sacramento, CA @ TBA

October 13 – Anaheim, CA @ TBA

October 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ TBA

October 17 – Houston, TX @ TBA

October 19 – San Antonio, TX @ TBA

October 21 – Tulsa, OK @ TBA

October 24 – Miami, FL @ TBA

October 28 – Columbia, SC @ TBA

October 29 – Nashville, TN @ TBA

November 1 – Detroit, MI @ TBA

November 2 – Chicago, IL @ TBA

November 29 – Auckland, NZ @ TBA

December 2 – Sydney, AU @ TBA

December 6 – Brisbane, AU @ TBA

December 8 – Melbourne, AU @ TBA

December 11 – Adelaide, AU @ TBA

December 14 – Perth, AU @ TBA