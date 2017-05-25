The Kills to Release New Acoustic EP With Rihanna Cover

The Kills have announced they will release a new EP. Echo Home – Non-Electric EP will be available digitally and as a limited edition 10-inch vinyl release via Domino in June.

The acoustic set marks the duo of Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince's 15th anniversary of their first-ever release, Black Rooster EP, and Echo Home includes that EP's song, "Wait." Stripped-down versions of Ash & Ice's "That Love" and a cover of Rihanna's "Desperado" are also featured. The Kills previously unveiled their bluesy cover of Rihanna's Anti cut "Desperado" during an appearance on Sirius XMU.

The Kills also unveiled a video for a new acoustic rendition of "Desperado." The spare, yearning cover was filmed while they were in-studio recording.

The digital EP houses five tracks and includes both an album and acoustic version of "Echo Home" whereas the 10-inch only has one version of that song. The digital release will be available on June 2nd. The 1000-run limited edition vinyl will be released on August 18th and it's currently available for pre-order.

The Kills kick off their European tour on May 27th in Liverpool, where they are supporting Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters and Bon Jovi on certain dates.

Echo Home Track List

1. "Echo Home" (album version)

2. "Echo Home" (acoustic)

3. "Desperado" (acoustic)

4. "Wait" (acoustic)

5. "That Love" (acoustic)