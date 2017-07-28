The Killers brought a triumvirate of news Friday as the Las Vegas rockers detailed their new LP Wonderful Wonderful, released their new single "Run for Cover" and announced a 2018 North American tour.
On the album front, Brandon Flowers and company set a September 22nd release date for Wonderful, Wonderful, the band's first LP since 2012's Battle Born. The album, produced by Jacknife Lee, features 10 songs – including first single "The Man" – as well as three "deluxe edition bonus tracks." The album, which also boasts Anton Corbijn-shot cover art, is available to pre-order now in a variety of formats.
The Killers also offered up Wonderful Wonderful's second single "Run for Cover," a glossy, buoyant track that proves the band hasn't strayed from their textbook sound during the half-decade hiatus between albums. Fans who pre-order Wonderful Wonderful will receive "Run for Cover" as an instant download; the single is also available on digital music services.
With the Killers scheduled to headline Lollapalooza Friday night, the band also plotted a 2018 North American tour, their first full trek here since 2013. The 18-date jaunt launches January 5th in Toronto and wraps a month later in Salt Lake City on February 6th.
Tickets for the tour go on sale August 11th; for a limited time, a free copy of Wonderful Wonderful will accompany each ticket purchase for the trek.
Finally, the Killers will perform "The Man" live from the Las Vegas Strip outside Caesars Palace on Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Wonderful Wonderful Track List
1. "Wonderful Wonderful"
2. "The Man"
3. "Rut"
4. "Life To Come"
5. "Run For Cover"
6. "Tyson vs Douglas"
7. "Some Kind Of Love"
8. "Out Of My Mind"
9. "The Calling"
10. "Have All The Songs Been Written?"
Deluxe Edition Bonus Tracks
11. "Money On Straight"
12. "The Man (Jacques Lu Cont Remix)"
13. "The Man (Duke Dumont Remix)"
The Killers Tour Dates
January 5 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
January 6 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
January 7 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
January 9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
January 10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
January 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
January 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
January 15 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
January 16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
January 17 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
January 21 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
January 23 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
January 24 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
January 30 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
February 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
February 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
February 5 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center
February 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena