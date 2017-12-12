The Cure Enlist Interpol, Goldfrapp for 40th Anniversary Celebration

The Cure announced a stacked lineup to celebrate the band's 40th anniversary on Saturday, July 7th at BST Hyde Park in London.

They are billing the concert as their "only European show of 2018. Interpol, Goldfrapp, Editors, Ride, Slowdive and the Twilight Sad will perform in addition to others that will be announced later on. The Cure will headline with a two-hour set. The pre-sale for this concert extravaganza starts on Tuesday at 9 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 9 a.m.

The Cure's last studio album, 4:13 Dream, came out in 2008. Three years later they released a live LP, Bestival Live 2011, to benefit the Isle of Wight Youth Trust. Last year, the band played a series of American shows, marking its first tour of the U.S. since 2008. They promised to perform hit singles, album cuts and some unreleased tracks; they subsequently debuted a pair of new songs during the tour-opening show in New Orleans.