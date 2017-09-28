'The Cher Show' Debuts on Broadway in Fall 2018

The Cher Show, a musical based on the life and career of the singer and actress Cher, will make its Broadway debut at the Neil Simon Theatre in the fall of 2018.

Related Cher Announces Broadway Musical Based on Her Life Cher's story and songs will feature in a 2018 Broadway production

"My life as a musical on Broadway: It seems crazy, exciting and bizarre – but that's probably how my life seems to most people," Cher said in a statement.

The Cher Show will trace the arc of Cher's six-decade career in entertainment and incorporate a number of her famous contributions to the pop canon. Jason Moore will direct (Avenue Q); Rick Elice wrote the book (Jersey Boys); Christopher Gattelli handled choreography (Newsies); and Daryl Waters served as arranger and musical supervisor (Memphis). The show is produced by Flody Suarez and Jeffrey Seller.

The cast of The Cher Show has not yet been announced. According to The New York Post, during a read-through of the script earlier this year, three different actresses were slated to play Cher at various points in her career.

Cher has been supportive of Broadway's efforts to bring her multifaceted career to the stage. "Just walked [off] the musical," she wrote on Twitter in January. "I SOBBED & LAUGHED & I WAS PREPARED NOT 2 LIKE IT. AUDIENCE CLAPPED AFTER SONGS & GAVE IT STANDING OVATION."

Before Broadway, The Cher Show will open for a month in Chicago at the Oriental Theatre on June 12, 2018.