Teyana Taylor Dances Nude, Enlists Migos for 'Drippin'' Video

Rapper-singer croons about sex soundtracked by music in NSFW clip

Teyana Taylor dances nude with body paint in her NSFW clip for new single "Drippin," featuring Migos.

Teyana Taylor dances nude, decked out with neon body paint, in the hallucinatory video for new single "Drippin'," featuring Migos. Elsewhere in the R-rated clip, the camera zooms in on the rapper-singer crooning in lingerie.

On "Drippin," Taylor sings about sex soundtracked by music ("When was the last time we fucked to a record?"), showcasing her elastic, soulful vocal style over a distorted beat laced with chiming guitar. "Wake up, I’m horny," she pleads on the NSFW cut. "Ride up, good morning / Beat it up 'cause I want it."

Migos rappers Quavo, Takeoff and Offset rap their respective verses in front of blurred, hallucinatory projections.

Taylor – who turned heads last year with her Flashdance-inspired appearance in Kanye West's "Fade" video – has yet to announce her second LP, the follow-up to 2014's VII. Rolling Stone ranked her acclaimed debut album the 12th-best R&B release of that year

The "Drippin" video marks Taylor's second cinematic brush with paint, following the 2016 stop-motion clip for West's Cruel Winter single "Champions."  