Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video: Reactions, Memes

Taylor Swift's highly anticipated debut of her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video at Sunday night's MTV VMAs didn't disappoint.

The singer showed off a fierce, unapologetic persona in the video, which saw Swift in full zombie makeup, scowling while bathing in a tub full of diamonds, and robbing a vault with a posse of kitty cat-masked pals.

Notably, at the end, a triumphant Swift stands atop a writhing pile of her former selves, all clawing and kicking at each other to make it to the top. Add to that a few jabs at her known music industry nemesis Kanye West and Katy Perry, and it's clear that the old Taylor, as she says at one point in the song, really is dead.

Fans were excited to witness Swift's transformation and flooded Twitter with memes and reactions in celebration of the singer's new look and attitude.

TAYLOR SWIFT PLAYING TAYLOR SWIFTS DRAGGING TAYLOR SWIFTS IN ONE OF THE MOST EPIC VIDEOS OF ALL TIME.



YEAH, SHE'S WON. #LWYMMDvideo #VMAs — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) August 28, 2017

THE ZOMBIE IS HER FROM THE OUT OF THE WOODS VIDEO OMG — REPUTATION 🐍 (@CurlieSwift) August 28, 2017

WHEN THE SNAKE SERVED HER TEA I SCREAMED #LWYMMDvideo pic.twitter.com/oU3374QDpN — Marley (@marleyharper) August 28, 2017

Without even attending the #VMAs, Taylor has won the entire show with #LWYMMDmusicvideo pic.twitter.com/CNM0DvgW8x — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftDailyNews) August 28, 2017