Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do': Best Reactions, Memes So Far

Taylor Swift's dramatic return to social media and the music scene Thursday sparked polarized reactions from fans and celebrities alike.

The country-turned-pop singer dropped the first single off her upcoming album, Reputation, late Thursday evening, an apparent thinly veiled jab at nemesis Kanye West titled "Look What You Made Me Do."

The notably darker, moodier track marks Swift's first major music release since 2014's hit 1989 album; prior to that, the singer reliably released an album every other year since she first hit the scene in 2006.

Shonda Rhimes, who teamed up with Swift for #TGIT (Thank God It's Thursday), tweeted her excitement about the singer's long-awaited comeback.

Other celebs, like her friends in Haim, were also quick to offer up their praises for Swift's new look and sound. Fans were quick to react with memes as well.



Look what you made me do @taylorswift13 !!!🔥☄️💥 love it! — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) August 25, 2017

Now I'm considering buying a $75 sweatshirt. LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO TAYLOR pic.twitter.com/Q3KjoTFzGs — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) August 25, 2017

Swift also released a brief clip of her music video, set to debut in full at Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards, and one scene in particular – with a setup that recalls Beyonce's Lemonade – caught eagle-eyed fans' attention.

"My daddy Pennsylvania,

momma from Pennsylvania,

You mix that Pennsyl with a Vania I am from Pennylvaniaaaa" pic.twitter.com/uJZ2K9fJX7 — Marcia Belsky (@MarciaBelsky) August 25, 2017

"if he hit it right, I might take his ass to Arby's." pic.twitter.com/IpocGzeQGX — Ziwe (@ziwe) August 25, 2017

Love this shot from taylor swift's new album "Skim Milk" pic.twitter.com/ZWetb7OWcY — Megan Amram (@meganamram) August 25, 2017

Reputation is set to drop November 10th.