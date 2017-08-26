Taylor Swift Video Director Downplays 'Formation' Comparisons

When Taylor Swift unveiled an excerpt of her upcoming "Look What You Made Me Do" video on Friday, one of the shots in the preview drew immediate comparisons and social media criticism for its likeness to Beyoncé's "Formation." Following the controversy, director Joseph Kahn, who helmed the Swift video, turned to Twitter to downplay any similarities between the two videos.

"I've worked with Beyoncé a few times. She's an amazing person. The #LWYMMDvideo is not in her art space. Love and respect to Bey," Kahn tweeted. "Also there's something to that 'formation' shot I painted out and you haven't seen yet. Stay tuned Sunday."

The "Look What You Made Me Do" video will premiere Sunday night during the MTV Video Music Awards.

Kahn – who directed Swift's "Bad Blood" and "Blank Space" videos as well as Destiny Child's "Say My Name" – said that he's actually "copying [an] obscure K Pop video made in North Korean prison in 2006" rather than the Lemonade video.

Kahn, who started "concepting and prepping" the video in January, said his special effects team is working around the clock to ensure the video is ready in time for its premiere.

"I love collaborating with @taylorswift13. She's as awesome as it gets. I am one lucky dude (who tweets too much)," Kahn added while calling out the singer's critics. "A young self made woman works hard with talent and intelligence while staying grounded and polite to everyone. Scandalous."