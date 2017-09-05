Taylor Swift is cementing her new single "Look What You Made Me Do" as America's favorite fight song. A source tells Entertainment Tonight Swift will perform the song at the College Football National Championship in Atlanta, Georgia in January.

Related Hear Taylor Swift's Assertive New Song '...Ready for It?' Singer previewed 'Reputation' opener during college football games before dropping full track Sunday

"She will headline a concert in Centennial Olympic Park during halftime of the game," the source said. "It will be a free concert. ESPN has her booked for the event and has a massive deal to release new music from Reputation through its college football coverage this season." Two of Swift's sponsors, UPS and AT&T, are NCAA Football's biggest advertisers on ESPN, the source adds.

Sports fans already got a taste of a Taylor-football mashup Saturday when a portion of the new song premiered during the broadcast of the Alabama vs. Florida State college game.

Given Swift's November 10th album release date, it would seem she'd be a good candidate for the Super Bowl halftime show, but her partnership with Coke reportedly prevents her from performing the Pepsi-sponsored event.



Swift's first single off her Reputation album, "Look What You Made Me Do," reached Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 chart one week after its release. It also broke the record for the most weekly streams ever for a song by a woman, according to Billboard.