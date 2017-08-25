Watch Taylor Swift Tease New 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video

Hours after Taylor Swift dropped her vengeful new track "Look What You Made Me Do," the singer hit Instagram to preview the single's video, which will debut Sunday during the MTV Video Music Awards.

Related Taylor Swift: Everything That's Happened Since Her '1989' Era From reignited feuds to fizzled romances to a lawsuit, what transpired during hiatus between '1989' and new LP 'Reputation,' set to drop November 10th

The short teaser shows four excerpts from the video, including Swift biting into a diamond necklace while sitting on a gold throne, the singer sitting atop and swinging in a giant birdcage, Swift standing in a opulent room with eight dancers behind her and, in the opening seconds, what appears to be a slow-motion car accident.

"Brace for impact," the video warns before announcing its VMA premiere on August 27th. This year's awards show is hosted by Swift's longtime public rival, Katy Perry.

In addition to the "Look What You Made Me Do" teaser, Swift also unveiled the two magazine covers for the Target-edition release of Swift's new LP Reputation. "Volume 1" and "Volume 2" of the Reputation magazine both feature "16 pages of handwritten lyrics, personal photos, fashion portraits, behind-the-scenes video shoot photography" and a poster.

Both issues of Reputation are available to preorder now before the album's November 10th arrival. "There will be no further explanation. There will just be reputation," Swift wrote in the photo's caption.





There will be no further explanation. There will just be reputation. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:54am PDT



