Taylor Swift is about to give fans the ultimate all-access look into her life via a new video experience called, appropriately, Taylor Swift NOW.

A promo clip for the site dropped Thursday, showing Swift milling about her day trying to settle in for a recording session at her studio – but getting increasingly distracted by a random series of events, including her cat Olivia, hunger pangs and Andy Samberg (or, as Swift calls him after he bumps into her in the hallway, "Andy Sand-jerk." The two duke it out via thumb war and eventually, a slow-motion fight.)

"Now, she's on her phone. Now, she sees a dude with a dolphin shirt. Now, she's looking up dolphins online," the voiceover says at one point in the minute-45 clip. "Now, she’s fallen into an online rabbit hole and is watching videos about the google-eyed stubby squid."

Taylor Swift NOW is "the ultimate experience for every Taylor Swift fan," the site reads. "Packed with never-seen Taylor videos, you'll get an inside look at her life, and unique content spanning her entire career."

On the live site, which is co-presented by DirecTV and AT&T, will showcase video content like concert performances, behind-the-scenes footage, and more from her archives. Fans can follow Swift as she revisits the set of her past music videos, surprises Swifties and (according to the site) gets candid about her love life.

"…Ready for It?," Swift's latest single off her upcoming album has already gotten plenty of TV play since it premiered during the Alabama vs. Florida State football game over Labor Day weekend.

Reputation is set to drop November 10th.

Watch the digital short in the video above.