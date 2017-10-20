Taylor Swift Plays Nice on Romantic New Song 'Gorgeous'

Taylor Swift delivers a paean to a handsome object of desire on new song "Gorgeous," the third offering from her upcoming album Reputation, out November 10th.

The song is the yang to the vindictive, angry yin of "Look What You Made Me Do," as Swift sings wistfully about a man she's trying to court over gentle, radio-friendly pop. "You're so gorgeous, I can't say anything to your face," Swift sings. "And I'm so furious at you for making me feel this way."

"Gorgeous" follows previously released Reputation singles "…Ready for It?" and "Look What You Made Me Do." Reputation marks Swift's sixth LP and first since 2014's 1989, which won the Grammy for Album of the Year.

Other than the three songs she's shared, Swift has remained relatively quiet during the Reputation rollout. The singer has yet to announce a full track list or tour dates in support of the album (though fans can secure early access to tickets, when they become available, by pre-ordering the album). Swift is scheduled to appear at two stops on this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour: December 1st in Los Angeles and December 8th in New York City.

Earlier this month, Swift announced that she was launching a new social networking app, The Swift Life, which is expected to arrive later this year. The app offers fans the potential to interact with Swift through her posts and access other exclusive "Taylor stuff" like "Taymoji" stickers, tickets and photos.