Many artists have been paying respects to Tom Petty and expressing their gratitude for him setting the bar high on the craft of songwriting. His innate ability to blend his guitar-driven Southern roots, straightforward, memorable lyrics and smart melodies and hooks into enduring songs earned respect from fans and artists of myriad genres. Taylor Swift is among them.

"To me, Tom Petty represented a kind of songwriting I idolized: complex simplicity. It said so much in the lyrics, the concepts, the stories, the message, the nuances ... but always brought you back to a hook that got stuck in everyone’s head," Swift said to Rolling Stone. "He motivated thousands of guitarists to learn to play just because they wanted to be able to play 'Free Fallin'.' Count me as one of them."



While she hasn't yet recorded and released a rendition of "Free Fallin'," she did take on another one of Petty's great classics. In 2009, Swift and her band the Agency covered and recorded their version of Petty's "American Girl." Their take was not as driving and had less of the resolve of the original, instead favoring a more wide-eyed outlook and softer vibe coupled with Swift's twangy vocals.

But looking back it seemed to mark a turning point soon to come for Swift, where she continued to widen her musical palette beyond the Nashville scene from which she came. Recorded during her Fearless tour, three years and two albums later on 2012's Red, Swift began to shed her more youthful, innocent approach in favor of more empowering, mature themes that reflected on her life and experimented outside of her country beginnings, before making her full pop transformation. It was a move early fans may have maligned, but it seemed a fitting progression for the singer.

Petty's Southern roots, songwriting sensibilities and enduring influence on popular music laid the groundwork for the kind of country-to-pop crossover success that Swift has found.