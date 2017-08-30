Just when Taylor Swift's new single couldn't get any more ubiquitous, one creative fan linked it to another pop superstar's scene-stealing moment – with mesmerizing results.

On Monday, just one day after Swift's visually arresting music video for "Look What You Made Me Do" premiered at the MTV VMAs, popular YouTube creator Andy Wu mashed up the song with Britney Spears' 2004 hit "Toxic."



The video kicks off with Spears cooing her catchphrase, "It's Britney, bitch," following what sounds like a phone ringing in its cradle. Cut to Swift's voiceover from the end of her "Look" video: "Don't call me that."

Wu's remix starts up immediately, with the driving beat of Swift's song synching up with the frantic intro strings of "Toxic." The scenes, too, alternate between Swift in a graveyard, then in a tub full of diamonds, to Spears and her posse causing mischief aboard an international flight. Swift's talked-about dance moves are spliced with the Spears' iconic shakes and struts in "Toxic," including a routine in that unforgettable nude, bedazzled bodysuit.

Swift's "Stream Co." robbery coincides with Spears' wild motorcycle chase on the back of Tyson Beckford's motorcycle (fitting, given Swift's own fierce scenes atop a motorcycle.)

The three-and-a-half minute clip ends with a dial tone, perhaps the music video equivalent of a mic drop.

Watch the stunning mashup in the video above.