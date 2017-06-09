Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's ongoing feud doesn't look like it'll end anytime soon. On Friday, the pop stars found themselves locked in the middle of a tug-o-war for Twitter attention after they each made a monumental career announcement.

Late Thursday night, Swift's management announced that she had decided to release her entire back catalog on all streaming services – just as Perry dropped her new fourth studio album, Witness. Though it is unclear what motivated Swift to change her stance on streaming services (she famously penned an essay for The Wall Street Journal in July 2014, noting that "valuable things should be paid for"), the timing of her decision was not lost on fans.



In the new issue of NME, Perry finally once again addressed the long-unspoken beef between the two music powerhouses, accusing the "Wildest Dreams" singer of maligning her character over the years.

"I'm not Buddha – things irritate me," she told the publication. "I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I'm also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character withe little girls. That's so messed up!"

Last month, Perry confirmed rumors that Swift’s 2014 hit "Bad Blood" was indeed about their falling out. (In a Rolling Stone interview that same year, Swift accused Perry of stealing three of the dancers for her tour, a move that she apparently never forgave the "Roar" singer for.)



"I tried to talk to her about it, and she wouldn't speak to me," Perry told James Corden during an episode of Carpool Karaoke. "I do the right thing any time it feels like a fumble. [I got] a full shutdown, and then she writes a song about me ['Bad Blood']… that's how you want to deal with it? Karma."

Swift, on her end, has largely remained mum about the feud, though she did work with super producer Max Martin, a longtime Perry collaborator, on “Bad Blood.” Not that Perry is miffed by what could be interpreted as a passive aggressive jab.

"I can't speak for him, but he didn't know [who 'Bad Blood' was about]," she told NME. "I'm not supposed to tell him what he can and can’t do. I'm very fair; I'm super-duper fair and I'm not one of those people who's like, 'You can't do that because I don't like that person. Just, like, you do you, make your own choices.' And I love Max. I've been working with Max my whole career. I'm not his mother and he was fine before I met him, you know what I'm saying? He'll be fine continuing."

