Taylor Swift Groping Trial: Judge Dismisses DJ's Lawsuit Against Singer

The judge in the Taylor Swift groping trial dismissed a radio DJ's civil lawsuit against the singer after ruling that the DJ failed to prove that Swift got him fired from his job at a Denver radio station.

David Mueller, who is accused of groping Swift during a 2013 backstage meet-and-greet, sued Swift, the singer's mother Andrea Swift and her radio liaison Frank Bell for $3 million, arguing that the incident – which he called "false accusations" – resulted in his firing from Denver station KYGO.

Swift countersued Mueller for a symbolic $1 "as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating act," the singer's lawsuit said.

On Thursday, Swift testified that Mueller made "a definite grab ... A very long grab. He grabbed my ass underneath my skirt" while posing for a photograph at the meet-and-greet, adding that the incident was "horrifying and shocking." The photographer who snapped the picture also testified that she witnessed the alleged groping.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge William Martinez said he would consider Swift's legal team's argument that, following Mueller's own testimony, the DJ failed to prove that Swift pressured KYGO into firing him, the Associated Press reports. On Friday afternoon, Martinez dismissed Mueller's claims against Swift, the AP tweeted.



However, jurors will continue to hear Mueller's case against Andrea Swift and Frank Bell. Closing arguments in the trial resume Monday, when the countersuit phase will also begin, CNN reports.