Taylor Swift Details 2018 North American Tour

Taylor Swift has begun rolling out dates for her Reputation world tour in 2018. The singer's sixth album was released on Friday, and her only live dates scheduled for this year will be two headlining sets on the Jingle Ball tour dates in Los Angeles and New York City.



Swift's stadium tour launches May 8th in Phoenix, with four additional May dates on the West Coast before a June 2nd Chicago show. The singer will resume her headlining trek on June 30th in Louisville and is currently slated to wrap October 6th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. She has yet to reveal opening acts or any international tour dates.



Swift began teasing this tour as soon as she launched her Reputation rollout in August. Upon debuting lead single "Look What You Made Me Do," she announced a partnership with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program, which attempts to block scalpers and bots from purchasing then reselling tickets. The program has fans pre-register for a spot in line and boost said spot through activities like promoting music on social media or buying merchandise.

The day after releasing Reputation, Swift made an appearance on Saturday Night Live where she performed singles "…Ready for It?" and "Call It What You Want" on national television for the first time.



Taylor Swift U.S. Tour Dates



May 8 – Glendale, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium

May 12 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

May 19 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

May 22 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

May 25 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field At Mile High

June 2 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

June 30 – Louisville, KY @ Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium

July 7 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

July 10 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field

July 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

July 17 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium

July 21 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

July 28 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

August 4 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

August 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

August 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

August 14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

August 18 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

August 25 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

August 28 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

September 01 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

September 08 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium

September 15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

September 18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

September 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome

September 29 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

October 6 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium