Taylor Swift Details 2018 North American Tour

Taylor Swift has begun rolling out dates for her Reputation world tour in 2018. The singer's sixth album was released on Friday, and her only live dates scheduled for this year will be two headlining sets on the Jingle Ball tour dates in Los Angeles and New York City.
Swift's stadium tour launches May 8th in Phoenix, with four additional May dates on the West Coast before a June 2nd Chicago show. The singer will resume her headlining trek on June 30th in Louisville and is currently slated to wrap October 6th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. She has yet to reveal opening acts or any international tour dates.
Swift began teasing this tour as soon as she launched her Reputation rollout in August. Upon debuting lead single "Look What You Made Me Do," she announced a partnership with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program, which attempts to block scalpers and bots from purchasing then reselling tickets. The program has fans pre-register for a spot in line and boost said spot through activities like promoting music on social media or buying merchandise.
The day after releasing Reputation, Swift made an appearance on Saturday Night Live where she performed singles "…Ready for It?" and "Call It What You Want" on national television for the first time.
Taylor Swift U.S. Tour Dates
May 8 – Glendale, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium
May 12 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
May 19 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
May 22 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
May 25 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field At Mile High
June 2 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
June 30 – Louisville, KY @ Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium
July 7 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
July 10 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field
July 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
July 17 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium
July 21 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
July 28 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
August 4 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
August 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field
August 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
August 14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
August 18 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
August 25 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
August 28 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
September 01 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
September 08 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium
September 15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
September 18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
September 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome
September 29 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
October 6 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium