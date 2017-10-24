Tame Impala Announce Massive 'Currents' Reissue

Tame Impala will reissue their acclaimed 2014 LP Currents as a deluxe box set complete with unreleased B-sides, remixes and more.

Currents – Collectors Edition Vinyl Box Set, due out around November 17th, features the album on limited edition red marbled vinyl, a 12" boasting two remixes and a flexidisc with three B-sides. The reissue is housed in a box with alternate artwork, a poster and a zine of images and sketches from the Currents recording sessions.

Tame Impala mastermind Kevin Parker also shared a video of his February 2014 home studio recording session for Currents, with the rocker adding layer upon layer to an in-the-work track.

The reissue for Currents, which landed on Rolling Stone's Best Albums of 2015, is available to pre-order now through the band's website.

In 2015, Rolling Stone spoke to Parker about Tame Impala's then-new LP, which shifted away from the psychedelics of the band's previous LPs Innerspeaker and Lonerism.

"I grew up in the grunge era," Parker said. "I've always resisted the idea of being part of a machine, wanting just to be an artist in my own right. But at some point I just realized shutting things out took more energy than just letting it in."