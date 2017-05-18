Trending

Student's Kendrick Lamar Portrait to Hang at U.S. Capitol

High school senior's painting of the rapper is among the winners of the 2017 Congressional Art Competition

A portrait of Kendrick Lamar, which was painted by a winner of the 2017 Congressional Art Competition, will hang at the U.S. Capitol for a year. Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

A painting of Kendrick Lamar will soon be on display at the U.S. Capitol. As XXL reports, high school student Tiona Cordova's Lamar portrait is among the winners of the 2017 Congressional Arts Competition. As a reward, her artwork will hang at the Capitol for a year.

To be considered for the competition, students submit entries to their representative's office and panels of district artists select the winning entries. Cordova's representative Scott Tipton unveiled Cordova's First Place Lamar painting, which Cordova titled Utmost Appreciation, via Instagram. Cordova attends Centennial High School in Pueblo, Colorado.

In addition to Cordova's Lamar artwork hanging at the Capitol, she will also be honored at an awards ceremony in Washington D.C.

While a portrait of Lamar heads to D.C., the rapper will soon hit the road for his summer tour, which kicks off on July 12th in Phoenix and wraps on September 2nd in Miami. Lamar will tour in support of his fourth studio album, Damn., which he released in April.