Student's Kendrick Lamar Portrait to Hang at U.S. Capitol

A painting of Kendrick Lamar will soon be on display at the U.S. Capitol. As XXL reports, high school student Tiona Cordova's Lamar portrait is among the winners of the 2017 Congressional Arts Competition. As a reward, her artwork will hang at the Capitol for a year.

To be considered for the competition, students submit entries to their representative's office and panels of district artists select the winning entries. Cordova's representative Scott Tipton unveiled Cordova's First Place Lamar painting, which Cordova titled Utmost Appreciation, via Instagram. Cordova attends Centennial High School in Pueblo, Colorado.

Congratulations to the 1st and 2nd place winners of the 2017 3rd District Congressional Art Competition! The 1st place honor went to Tiona Cordova, a senior at Centennial High School in Pueblo. The 2nd place honor went to Kenda Yund, a sophomore at Creede High School. The panel of judges had a tough task of selecting a winner. All of the works submitted were impressive! A post shared by Rep. Scott Tipton (@repscotttipton) on May 16, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

In addition to Cordova's Lamar artwork hanging at the Capitol, she will also be honored at an awards ceremony in Washington D.C.

While a portrait of Lamar heads to D.C., the rapper will soon hit the road for his summer tour, which kicks off on July 12th in Phoenix and wraps on September 2nd in Miami. Lamar will tour in support of his fourth studio album, Damn., which he released in April.