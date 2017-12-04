Stone Temple Pilots Set First Tour With New Singer Jeff Gutt

Stone Temple Pilots will embark on their first tour with new singer Jeff Gutt this spring.

"We are thrilled to see all of you and share in the music that belongs to all of us," Stone Temple Pilots' Dean DeLeo said in a statement.

After revealing Gutt as the band's vocalist – filling the voids left by the deaths of Scott Weiland and Chester Bennington – the Stone Temple Pilots' new lineup hit western half of the U.S. in March 2018.

The tour starts with a March 2nd show in Santa Clarita, California and concludes two weeks later with a Billings, Montana show on March 17th. Stone Temple Pilots have also booked festival gigs at Columbus, Ohio's Rock on the Range and Jacksonville, Florida's Welcome to Rockville.

Gutt made his live STP debut on November 14th at Los Angeles' Troubadour, where the one-time X Factor contestant led the band through their greatest hits as well as "Meadow," Stone Temple Pilots' first original song with their new vocalist.

"Mr. Weiland paved quite a way," DeLeo told Rolling Stone. "Because not just anybody can sing this catalog. You need someone who really knows how to sing. And Jeff kind of has it all, man. He has that baritone, and he's also able to get into that tenor world. He's a real singer."

Stone Temple Pilots and Gutt plan on releasing their new LP in early 2018. Fans who purchase tickets to the band's upcoming trek will receive a free download of that new album.

Stone Temple Pilots Tour Dates



March 2 - Santa Clarita, CA @ The Canyon

March 3 - Indio, CA @ Rhythm Wine & Brews Experience

March 4 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory

March 8 - Pasadena, CA @ The Rose

March 9 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

March 10 - Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee

March 12 - San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

March 13 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

March 15 - Portland, OR @ Roseland

March 16 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

March 17 - Billings, MT @ Pub Station Ballroom

April 28 - Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

April 29 - Fort Rock, FL @ Fort Rock Festival

May 20 - Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range