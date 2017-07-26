Stone Temple Pilots unearthed rare tracks, unreleased demos and live recordings for a remastered, 25th anniversary edition of their debut LP, Core, out September 29th via Rhino.

The reissue will be available in multiple formats. The 2-CD deluxe version contains a newly remastered version of the alternative-grunge classic, along with rare B-sides and previously unreleased demos. (A single-disc remaster of the original LP will also be available.)

The massive Super Deluxe Edition includes the remastered original album, over two hours of unreleased demos and live tracks (including their 1993 MTV Unplugged performance), a vinyl copy of the original LP and a DVD containing a 5.1 surround sound mix and videos for singles "Sex Type Thing," "Plush," "Wicked Garden" and "Creep." The package, limited to 15,000 copies worldwide, comes housed in a hardcover book featuring rare and unseen photographs from the era.

A limited-edition bundle of the deluxe edition – with 1,000 copies worldwide – includes a bonus replica seven-inch vinyl single of "Plush" originally released in the U.K. in 1993. This set is available to pre-order via the band's website.

The Super Deluxe Edition includes nine demos, with four dating between 1987 and 1990 when the band performed under the moniker Mighty Joe Young. One of those, "Only Dying," is a previously unheard track Stone Temple Pilots planned to re-record for the all-star soundtrack of 1994 fantasy film The Crow; however, they scrapped the song after the movie's star, Brandon Lee, was killed during production.

The second disc also features five unreleased demos from the Core sessions and four B-sides (including a jazzy "Swing Type Version" of "Sex Type Thing"). The third disc contains two live recordings from summer 1993: an unreleased set from the Castaic Lake Natural Amphitheater near Los Angeles and the band's Reading Festival spot, which makes its U.S. debut on the reissue.

In December, the surviving members of Stone Temple Pilots marked the one-year anniversary of Scott Weiland's death by penning a remembrance of the late singer. "We often think of you and are reminded of you daily with many memories," they wrote. "Then there is the music the four of us carved out allowing us to listen and feel how brilliant you are."

Stone Temple Pilots – Core (Super Deluxe Edition) Track List

Disc One: Original Album Remastered

1. "Dead & Bloated"

2. "Sex Type Thing"

3. "Wicked Garden"

4. "No Memory"

5. "Sin"

6. "Naked Sunday"

7. "Creep"

8. "Piece Of Pie"

9. "Plush"

10. "Wet My Bed"

11. "Crackerman"

12. "Where The River Goes"

Disc Two: Demos And B-sides

1. "Only Dying" - Demo *

2. "Wicked Garden" - Demo *

3. "Naked Sunday" - Demo *

4. "Where The River Goes" - Demo *

5. "Dead & Bloated" - Demo *

6. "Sex Type Thing" - Demo *

7. "Sin" - Demo *

8. "Creep" - Demo *

9. "Plush" - Demo *

10. "Sex Type Thing" - Swing Type Version

11. "Plush" - Acoustic Type Version

12. "Creep" - New Album Version

13. "Plush" - Acoustic from MTV Headbanger's Ball (Take 1)

Disc Three: Live 1993

Live At Castaic Lake Natural Amphitheater (July 2nd, 1993)

1. "Crackerman" *

2. "Wicked Garden" *

3. "No Memory" *

4. "Sin" *

5. "Plush" *

6. "Where The River Goes" *

7. "Sex Type Thing" *

8. "Wet My Bed" *

9. "Naked Sunday" *

Live At The Reading Festival (August 27th, 1993)

10. "Wicked Garden"

11. "No Memory" *

12. "Sin"

13. "Lounge Fly" *

14. "Dead & Bloated"

15. "Sex Type Thing"

16. "Naked Sunday"*

Disc Four: MTV Unplugged (November 17th, 1993)

1. "Crackerman"

2. "Creep" *

3. "Andy Warhol"

4. "Plush" *

5. "Big Empty" *

6. "Wicked Garden" *

7. "Sex Type Thing" *

Disc Five: (DVD) Original Album 5.1 Mix, 24/96 Stereo Audio, And Music Videos

* Previously Unreleased