Stone Temple Pilots have issued a statement in remembrance of their former singer Chester Bennington, who died by suicide Thursday at the age of 41. The Linkin Park star fronted STP from 2013 to 2015.

In a post titled "Chester," the band wrote, "It is a sad day today to know that so many of us will no longer share in your laughter, friendship and love. You showed us time and time again what it is to be an incredible human being."

The band continued, "A beacon of light and hope is what you will always be to us. We love you Chester. We will miss you."

Bennington's death marked the second time the members of Stone Temple Pilots mourned a former vocalist: In December 2015, Robert and Dean DeLeo and Eric Kretz paid tribute to Scott Weiland following that singer's death.

The music world continues to reel in the aftermath of Bennington's death, which came just two months after the suicide of the singer's close friend Chris Cornell; Bennington sang at the funeral of the late Soundgarden vocalist.

Bennington's Linkin Park bandmates have also paid tribute to their frontman. "Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one," Mike Shinoda tweeted, while the band's Twitter posted a caption-less photo of Bennington onstage.