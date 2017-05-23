Stone Sour Detail New 'Hydrograd' LP, Unveil 'Song #3' Video

Stone Sour careening through the muscular new single, "Song #3," in the new video for the track. "Song #3" will appear on the band's Hydrograd album that comes out June 30th. Stone Sour will tour the U.S., Australia and Europe after the album's release.
The "Song #3" video was directed by Ryan Valdez. The video-within-a-video conceit begins with lead singer Corey Taylor walking onto a movie set. He grabs a long blond wig and hops onstage with his band, who are wearing oddly crisp white outfits. Taylor keeps changing clothes throughout the clip, but his search for the right outfit never interferes with his performance.
"Song #3" moves in eruptions, as Taylor declares his love in lines like, "I would run into the storm/ Just to keep you here with me." Meanwhile, the band thrashes furiously behind him.
Hydrograd is the group's seventh studio LP, and first since 2013's House of Gold & Bones - Part 2. "Song #3" recently cracked the Top 25 on Billboard's Rock Airplay chart.
Hydrograd Track List
1. YSIF
2. Taipei Person/Allah Tea
3. Knievel Has Landed
4. Hydrograd
5. Song #3
6. Fabuless
7. The Witness Trees
8. Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)
9. Thank God It's Over
10. St. Marie
11. Mercy
12. Whiplash Pants
13. Friday Knights
14. Somebody Stole My Eyes
15. When The Fever Broke
Stone Sour Tour Dates
May 26 - Sioux City, IA @ Anthem at Hard Rock Casino Sioux City
May 27 - Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma @
May 28 - Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
June 16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
June 18 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
June 20 - Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
June 21 - Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
June 22 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 24 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
June 25 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
June 26 - Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Wellness Complex Amphitheatre
June 30 - Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
July 1 - Las Vegas, NV @ T Mobile Arena
July 14 - Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest
July 15 - Oshkosh, WI @ Rock USA
July 16 - Bridgeview, IL @ Chicago Open Air
July 19 - Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater
July 20 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 22 - Bangor, ME @ @ Rise Above Fest
July 23 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
July 25 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 26 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
July 27 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 29 - Noblesville, IN @ Klipsch Music Center
July 30 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 1 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
August 2 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
August 7 - Jackson, MI @ Jackson County Fairgrounds
August 23 - Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena
August 25 - Melbourne, Australia @ Festival Hall
August 26 - Sydney, Australia @ Hordern Pavilion
August 30 - Brisbane Australia @ Eatons Hill Hotel
September 22 - Greenwood Village, CO @ High Elevation Rock Festival
November 10 - Moscow, Russia @ Stadium
November 15 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ The Gray Hall
November 16 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet
November 17 - Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene
November 19 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle
November 20 - Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle
November 22 - Brussels, Belgium @ AB
November 23 - Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Klokgebouw
November 24 - Paris, France @ Bataclan
November 26 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Luxepo
November 27 - Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle
November 29 - Birmingham, United Kingdom @ Barclaycard Arena
November 30 - Leeds, United Kingdom @ First Direct Arena
December 1 - Brighton, United Kingdom @ Centre
December 4 - London, United Kingdom @ O2 Brixton Academy
December 5 - Cardiff, United Kingdom @ Cardiff International Arena
December 8 - Glasgow, United Kingdom @ SSE Hydro
December 10 - Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
December 11 - Munich, Germany @ Zenith
December 12 - Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer
December 14 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall
December 15 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz