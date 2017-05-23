Stone Sour Detail New 'Hydrograd' LP, Unveil 'Song #3' Video

Stone Sour careening through the muscular new single, "Song #3," in the new video for the track. "Song #3" will appear on the band's Hydrograd album that comes out June 30th. Stone Sour will tour the U.S., Australia and Europe after the album's release.

The "Song #3" video was directed by Ryan Valdez. The video-within-a-video conceit begins with lead singer Corey Taylor walking onto a movie set. He grabs a long blond wig and hops onstage with his band, who are wearing oddly crisp white outfits. Taylor keeps changing clothes throughout the clip, but his search for the right outfit never interferes with his performance.

"Song #3" moves in eruptions, as Taylor declares his love in lines like, "I would run into the storm/ Just to keep you here with me." Meanwhile, the band thrashes furiously behind him.

Hydrograd is the group's seventh studio LP, and first since 2013's House of Gold & Bones - Part 2. "Song #3" recently cracked the Top 25 on Billboard's Rock Airplay chart.

Hydrograd Track List

1. YSIF

2. Taipei Person/Allah Tea

3. Knievel Has Landed

4. Hydrograd

5. Song #3

6. Fabuless

7. The Witness Trees

8. Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)

9. Thank God It's Over

10. St. Marie

11. Mercy

12. Whiplash Pants

13. Friday Knights

14. Somebody Stole My Eyes

15. When The Fever Broke

Stone Sour Tour Dates

May 26 - Sioux City, IA @ Anthem at Hard Rock Casino Sioux City

May 27 - Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma @

May 28 - Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

June 16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

June 18 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

June 20 - Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

June 21 - Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

June 22 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 24 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

June 25 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

June 26 - Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Wellness Complex Amphitheatre

June 30 - Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

July 1 - Las Vegas, NV @ T Mobile Arena

July 14 - Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest

July 15 - Oshkosh, WI @ Rock USA

July 16 - Bridgeview, IL @ Chicago Open Air

July 19 - Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

July 20 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 22 - Bangor, ME @ @ Rise Above Fest

July 23 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

July 25 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 26 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 27 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 29 - Noblesville, IN @ Klipsch Music Center

July 30 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 1 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 2 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 7 - Jackson, MI @ Jackson County Fairgrounds

August 23 - Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena

August 25 - Melbourne, Australia @ Festival Hall

August 26 - Sydney, Australia @ Hordern Pavilion

August 30 - Brisbane Australia @ Eatons Hill Hotel

September 22 - Greenwood Village, CO @ High Elevation Rock Festival

November 10 - Moscow, Russia @ Stadium

November 15 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ The Gray Hall

November 16 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet

November 17 - Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

November 19 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle

November 20 - Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

November 22 - Brussels, Belgium @ AB

November 23 - Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Klokgebouw

November 24 - Paris, France @ Bataclan

November 26 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Luxepo

November 27 - Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle

November 29 - Birmingham, United Kingdom @ Barclaycard Arena

November 30 - Leeds, United Kingdom @ First Direct Arena

December 1 - Brighton, United Kingdom @ Centre

December 4 - London, United Kingdom @ O2 Brixton Academy

December 5 - Cardiff, United Kingdom @ Cardiff International Arena

December 8 - Glasgow, United Kingdom @ SSE Hydro

December 10 - Cologne, Germany @ Palladium

December 11 - Munich, Germany @ Zenith

December 12 - Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer

December 14 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall

December 15 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz