Stolen John Lennon Diaries, Glasses Found in Berlin

One hundred items stolen from the estate of John Lennon have been recovered in Germany, The Associated Press reports. The massive trove includes three diaries, a hand-written music score, a cigarette case and two pairs of Lennon's famous circular glasses.



Authorities in Berlin arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of fraud and handling stolen goods. A spokesman for the Berlin prosecutor's office said a second suspect in Turkey "is unattainable for us at the present time."

The items were reportedly stolen from Lennon's widow, Yoko Ono, in New York in 2006, but resurfaced in Berlin about three years ago. Berlin police spokesman Winfrid Wenzel said authorities became aware of the stolen items in July, after a bankruptcy administrator for a Berlin auction house contacted them. The items were confiscated from the auction house two weeks later. Because the investigation is still ongoing, it's unclear when the items will be returned to Lennon's estate.

Since his murder in 1980, Lennon's possessions have been among the most coveted and expensive in rock history. In 2015, the long-lost acoustic Gibson J-160E guitar used on the Beatles' Please Please Me and With the Beatles, sold for a record-breaking $2.41 million. In recent years, Lennon's lyric sheets, manuscripts, instruments and artwork have sold for equally massive sums. Even his tooth fetched $31,000 in 2011, while a lock of his hair was sold for $35,000 in 2016.

