Hear Stevie Nicks' Soft New Song 'Your Hand I Will Never Let It Go'

Stevie Nicks' new ballad, "Your Hand I Will Never Let Go," will be featured in the Naomi Watts-led drama, The Book of Henry. The song was written by Thomas Barlett and Ryan Miller.

"Drowned in thought and caught in a stare/ Talking to ghosts who were not there," Nicks sings plaintively. "Then you took my hand/ Transformation began/ Commotion where it once was still/ Fireworks explode/ Front row tickets to the show/ This hand I will never let it go."

Nicks also contributed vocals to Lana Del Rey's new Lust for Life track "Beautiful People, Beautiful Problems." In a recent interview, Del Rey confirmed she recruited the Fleetwood Mac singer for a last-minute collaboration.

"I kind of thought I had finished the record a couple times," said Del Rey. "One of those times, I felt I wanted a woman on the record, and I was talking to [Nowels] about who would be great to get on the record. We both could only come up with Stevie. Funny enough, he went to high school with Stevie and wrote his first hit with her."

Nicks recently appeared onstage with Harry Styles at that singer's small venue Los Angeles gig.