Steven Van Zandt Plots North American Tour

Steven Van Zandt and the Disciples of Soul will embark on a North American tour this fall in support of the guitarist's new album, Soulfire.
The trek officially kicks off September 23rd at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, though Van Zandt is also scheduled to participate in an all-star Gregg Allman tribute show September 21st at the Laid Back Festival in Holmdel, New Jersey. The Soulfire tour will then continue through September and much of October, wrapping October 26th at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Ticket information is available on Van Zandt's website. Pre-sale tickets will be available to Citi cardholders August 8th at 10 a.m. local through August 11th at 10 p.m. local time.
Van Zandt released Soulfire in May, marking his first LP since 1999's Born Again Savage. The record comprises new originals, covers of Etta James and James Brown and several old tunes Van Zandt wrote for Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, including one, "Love On the Wrong Side of Town," co-written with Bruce Springsteen.
In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Van Zandt spoke about reclaiming and embracing the Jersey Shore sound he helped invent after 18 years between albums. "I was thinking, 'Who do I want to be?' " he said. "I'm like, 'Who am I really?' And the thing most identified with me, and the thing that is most unique, is that soul-meets-rock thing. So I went back to that."
Steven Van Zandt and the Disciples of Soul Tour Dates
September 21 – Holmdel, NJ @ Laid Back Festival
September 23 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol
September 25 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater
September 27 – Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theater
September 29 – Boston, MA @ The Orpheum
October 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
October 2 – Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric
October 4 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
October 6 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live
October 8 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
October 9 – Toronto, ON -Danforth Music Hall
October 13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
October 15 – Seattle WA @ Showbox SODO
October 18 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys
October 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
October 22 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
October 24 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center
October 26 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live