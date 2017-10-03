Steven Tyler Offers Health Update After Aerosmith Tour Cancellation

Steven Tyler has offered a health update days after Aerosmith canceled the four remaining shows on their South American tour.

"Unexpected medical issues" forced Aerosmith to cancel the shows, and while no other details were provided, rumors soon began circulating about Tyler's health. However, in a statement Monday, Tyler downplayed any major health woes.

"I give you all an A+ for creative speculations but I certainly did not have a heart attack or a seizure (unless Joe Perry is takin' a rippin' lead)," Tyler wrote on the Aerosmith site. "Sorry to have cut the tour short but I had to have a procedure that only my doc in the States could perform."

"It breaks my heart to have left this tour early. The band has never played better. Just watch the 100,000 people at Rock in Rio," Tyler wrote before concluding, "We've been to Tel Aviv… to Russia… to Rio… and all the in between… I guess it's true what they say, 'That life's a pisser when eu're a peein'.'"

After Aerosmith canceled the rest of their AeroVederci tour, Tyler assured fans, "I am not in a life threatening condition, but I need to deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances... I promise I'll be back."

Aerosmith currently have no tour dates on their upcoming slate.