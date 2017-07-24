Hear Stephen Stills, Judy Collins Unite on Moody Leonard Cohen Tribute

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins intertwine their voices on a duet cover of Leonard Cohen's 1988 song "Everybody Knows." The song will be featured on the duo's upcoming collaborative LP of the same name.

Stills and Collins harmonize throughout the minor-key ballad, singing Cohen's philosophical lyrics over purring organ chords and a jazzy drum groove. "Everybody knows that the boat is leaking/ Everybody knows that the captain lied," they proclaim. "Everybody got this broken feeling/ Like their father or their dog just died." The track is available to stream below, via NPR.







"Everybody Knows is particularly poignant for Collins, who collaborated with the late Cohen since the early 1960s and helped launch the songwriter-poet's career by recording his material (like "Suzanne" and "Bird on a Wire") and encouraging him to perform.

Everybody Knows, out September 22nd via Wildflower/Cleopatra, marks a reunion between Stills and Collins. The duo first met five decades ago, in 1967, and began a short-lived romantic relationship immortalized in Crosby, Stills & Nash's 1969 classic "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes." Their new LP will include a reworked version of the first song they ever wrote together, 1968's "Who Knows Where the Time Goes," and a duet version of "Judy," a Stills demo recorded in the late Sixties.

The album also includes a revamped take on Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young's 1970 track "Carry On" and a newly penned Collins original, "River of Gold."

Stills and Collins will launch a U.S. tour on Wednesday, July 26th in Highland Park, Illinois. The trek runs throughout the fall and concludes November 4th in Brooks, California.

Everybody Knows Track List

1. "Handle With Care"

2. "So Begins The Task"

3. "River Of Gold"

4. "Judy"

5. "Everybody Knows"

6. "Houses"

7. "Reason To Believe"

8. "Girl From The North Country"

9. "Who Knows Where The Time Goes"

10. "Questions"

Stills & Collins Tour Dates

July 26 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Pavilion

July 28 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Cain Park

July 30 – Overland Park, KS @ JCCC Carlsen Center

August 1 – Denver, CO @ Denver Botanic Gardens at York Street

August 2 – Arvada, CO @ Arvada Center For The Arts & Humanities

August 3 – Steamboat Springs, CO @ Strings Music Festival

August 5 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre

August 7 – Meridian, MS @ Riley Center for the Performing Arts

August 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

August 11 – Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere

August 12 – Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere

August 14 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

August 16 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Baise Theatre

August 17 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

August 18 – Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theatre

August 20 – Lowell, MA @ Boarding House Park

August 21 – Great Barrington, MA @ Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center

August 23 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

August 25 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

August 26 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury

August 28 – Vestal, NY @ Anderson Center for the Performing Arts

September 1 – Beverly Hills, CA @ Saban Theatre

September 3 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino

September 6 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay

September 8 – Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion

September 9 – Stateline, NV @ MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa

September 27 – Wilkes Barre, PA @ Kirby Center For The Arts

September 28 – Lebanon, NH @ Lebanon Opera House

September 30 - Torrington, CT @ Warner Theater

October 1 - Newport News, VA @ Ferguson Performing Arts Center

October 2 - Huntington, WV @ Keith Albee Performing Arts Center

October 4 - Morgantown, WV @ West Virginia University

October 5 - Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion

October 7 - Cranston, RI @ Rhode Island Center for the Performing Arts

October 8 - Albany, NY @ The Egg Center

October 11 - Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theater

October 12 - Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

October 13 - Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center

October 15 – Youngstown, OH @ Powers Auditorium

October 17 – Godfrey, IL @ Olin Theater

October 21 - Las Vegas, NV @ Smith Center

October 22 - Tucson, AZ @ Fox Theater

October 25 - San Juan Capistrano, CA @ The Coach House

October 26 - San Juan Capistrano, CA @ The Coach House

October 28 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theater

November 2 - Visalia, CA @ Fox Theater

November 4 - Brooks, CA @ Cacher Creek Casino