Hear Stephen Stills, Judy Collins Unite on Moody Leonard Cohen Tribute

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins intertwine their voices on a duet cover of Leonard Cohen's 1988 song "Everybody Knows." The song will be featured on the duo's upcoming collaborative LP of the same name.
Stills and Collins harmonize throughout the minor-key ballad, singing Cohen's philosophical lyrics over purring organ chords and a jazzy drum groove. "Everybody knows that the boat is leaking/ Everybody knows that the captain lied," they proclaim. "Everybody got this broken feeling/ Like their father or their dog just died." The track is available to stream below, via NPR.
"Everybody Knows is particularly poignant for Collins, who collaborated with the late Cohen since the early 1960s and helped launch the songwriter-poet's career by recording his material (like "Suzanne" and "Bird on a Wire") and encouraging him to perform.
Everybody Knows, out September 22nd via Wildflower/Cleopatra, marks a reunion between Stills and Collins. The duo first met five decades ago, in 1967, and began a short-lived romantic relationship immortalized in Crosby, Stills & Nash's 1969 classic "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes." Their new LP will include a reworked version of the first song they ever wrote together, 1968's "Who Knows Where the Time Goes," and a duet version of "Judy," a Stills demo recorded in the late Sixties.
The album also includes a revamped take on Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young's 1970 track "Carry On" and a newly penned Collins original, "River of Gold."
Stills and Collins will launch a U.S. tour on Wednesday, July 26th in Highland Park, Illinois. The trek runs throughout the fall and concludes November 4th in Brooks, California.
Everybody Knows Track List
1. "Handle With Care"
2. "So Begins The Task"
3. "River Of Gold"
4. "Judy"
5. "Everybody Knows"
6. "Houses"
7. "Reason To Believe"
8. "Girl From The North Country"
9. "Who Knows Where The Time Goes"
10. "Questions"
