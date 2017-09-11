Steely Dan Announce Tour Following Walter Becker's Death

Following the death of Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker on September 3rd, Donald Fagen wrote in his tribute to Becker that "I intend to keep the music we created together alive as long as I can with the Steely Dan band." Fagen will make good on that promise as Steely Dan have announced eight North American shows this fall, the band's first tour since Becker's death.

The trek begins October 13th in Thackerville, Oklahoma and runs two weeks before concluding October 25th in National Harbor, Maryland, Ultimate Classic Rock reports.

Following the North American gigs, Steely Dan will travel to the U.K. for three shows with the Doobie Brothers.

The upcoming tour won't be Steely Dan's first performances without Becker: In July, an unspecified health issue forced Becker to miss Steely Dan's Classic East and Classic West concerts, with Fagen performing without his longtime collaborator. Becker last played with Steely Dan on May 27th, 2017.

Prior to the Steely Dan shows, Fagen will continue to tour with his Night Flyers through September 24th.

Steely Dan Tour Dates

October 13 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort

October 16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

October 17 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center

October 19 – Orillia, ON @ Casino Rama Resort

October 20 – Windsor, ON @ Caesars Windsor

October 22 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre

October 24 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

October 25 – National Harbor, MD @ MGM National Harbor