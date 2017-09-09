Stax Records Gathers Classic Hits for 'Soulsville U.S.A.' Set

The biggest hits from the legendary Stax Records – including classics from Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, the Staple Singers and Isaac Hayes – will feature on the upcoming three-disc set Soulsville U.S.A.: A Celebration of Stax, the latest installment of Stax's yearlong celebration of its 60th anniversary.

Soulsville U.S.A. carries 60 songs culled from the Stax catalog from the early Sixties to the mid Seventies, including Redding's "Try a Little Tenderness' and "(Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay," Sam & Dave's "Soul Man" and "Hold On! I'm Comin'," Booker T. & the MG's "Green Onions" and many more.

Iconic tracks from Carla Thomas ("B-A-B-Y"), William Bell ("You Don't Miss Your Water"), Albert King ("Born Under a Bad Sign") and Hayes ("Theme From Shaft," "Walk On By") and cuts from both the Mar-Kays and the Bar-Kays are also included on the 3CD set, which arrives September 22nd.

The set also features updated liner notes by journalist Jeff Slate, who penned Stax 50: A 50th Anniversary Celebration.

Stax previously announced plans to release a box set dedicated to Isaac Hayes' tenure at the legendary label.

Soulsville U.S.A.: A Celebration of Stax Track List

Disc 1

1. The Veltones – "Fool In Love"

2. Carla Thomas – "Gee Whiz"

3. The Mar-Keys – "Last Night"

4. William Bell – "You Don't Miss Your Water"

5. Booker T. & the MG's – "Green Onions"

6. Rufus Thomas – "Walking The Dog"

7. Wendy Rene – "After Laughter (Comes Tears)"

8. Otis Redding – "I've Been Loving You Too Long (To Stop Now)"

9. The Astors – "Candy"

10. Sam & Dave – "You Don't Know Like I Know"

11. The Mad Lads – "Don't Have To Shop Around"

12. Carla Thomas – "Let Me Be Good To You"

13. Mable John – "Your Good Thing (Is About To End)"

14. Eddie Floyd – "Knock On Wood"

15. Sam & Dave – "Hold On! I'm Comin'"

16. Otis Redding – "Try A Little Tenderness"

17. Carla Thomas – "B-A-B-Y"

18. Booker T. & the MG's – "Hip Hug-Her"

19. The Bar-Kays – "Soul Finger"

20. Otis & Carla – "Tramp"

Disc 2

1. Albert King – "Born Under A Bad Sign"

2. Sam & Dave – "Soul Man"

3. Otis Redding – "(Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay"

4. Eddie Floyd – "Big Bird"

5. Ollie & The Nightingales – "I Got A Sure Thing"

6. Booker T. & the MG's – "Soul Limbo"

7. Linda Lyndell – "What A Man"

8. Judy Clay & William Bell – "Private Number"

9. Eddie Floyd – "I've Never Found A Girl (To Love Me Like You Do)"

10. The Staple Singers – "The Weight"

11. Johnnie Taylor – "Who's Making Love"

12. Carla Thomas – "I Like What You're Doing (To Me)"

13. William Bell – "I Forgot To Be Your Love"

14. Booker T. & the MG's – "Time Is Tight"

15. Rufus Thomas – "Do The Funky Chicken"

16. The Emotions – "So I Can Love You"

17. Isaac Hayes – "Walk On By"

18. Johnnie Taylor & Carla Thomas – "Just Keep On Loving Me"

19. The Staple Singers – "Heavy Makes You Happy (Sha-Na-Boom Boom)"

20. Rufus Thomas – "(Do The) Push And Pull (Part. 1)"

Disc 3

1. Jean Knight – "Mr. Big Stuff"

2. Johnnie Taylor – "Jody's Got Your Girl And Gone"

3. Isaac Hayes – "Never Can Say Goodbye"

4. The Dramatics – "Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get"

5. The Staple Singers – "Respect Yourself"

6. Isaac Hayes – "Theme From Shaft"

7. The Bar-Kays – "Son Of Shaft"

8. Little Milton – "That's What Love Will Make You Do"

9. The Soul Children – "Hearsay"

10. The Dramatics – "In The Rain"

11. Isaac Hayes – "Do Your Thing"

12. Frederick Knight – "I've Been Lonely For So Long"

13. The Staple Singers – "I'll Take You There"

14. Mel & Tim – "Starting All Over Again"

15. Temprees – "Dedicated To The One I Love"

16. The Dramatics – "Hey You! Get Off My Mountain"

17. Johnnie Taylor – "Cheaper To Keep Her"

18. The Staple Singers – "If You're Ready (Come Go With Me)"

19. The Soul Children – "I'll Be The Other Woman"

20. Shirley Brown – "Woman To Woman"