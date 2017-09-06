St. Vincent Previews New LP 'Masseduction' With Kinetic 'Los Ageless'

St. Vincent released "Los Ageless," a gnarled, thumping dance-rock cut on Wednesday. The track will appear on her new album Masseduction, which is due out on October 13th via Loma Vista Recordings.

"Los Ageless" is driven by the flat thwack of electronic drums and a squirting synth-bass sound. St. Vincent slathers distorted guitar lines on top of this foundation. "How can anybody have you and lose you and not lose your mind, too?" she sings during the track's brawny chorus. As "Los Ageless" comes to an end, she adds, "I try to write you a love song, but it comes out a lament."

"Los Ageless" is the fifth track on Masseduction, St. Vincent's follow-up to her eponymous 2014 LP. "Every record I make has an archetype," St. Vincent said in a statement. "Strange Mercy was Housewives on Pills. St. Vincent was Near-Future Cult Leader. Masseduction is different, it's pretty first person. You can't fact-check it, but if you want to know about my life, listen to this record."

St. Vincent co-produced the LP with assistance from Jack Antonoff, known for his work with Taylor Swift and Lorde. She also recruited Thomas Bartlett on piano (the National, Sufjan Stevens), Kamasi Washington on saxophone (John Legend, Kendrick Lamar), the singer Jenny Lewis and the producer Sounwave (Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q) to contribute to the LP.

Following the release of Masseduction, St. Vincent will be on tour through December.

Masseduction Track List

1. "Hang On Me"

2. "Pills"

3. "Masseduction"

4. "Sugarboy"

5. "Los Ageless"

6. "Happy Birthday, Johnny"

7. "Savior"

8. "New York"

9. "Fear The Future"

10. "Young Lover"

11. "Dancing with a Ghost"

12. "Slow Disco"

13. "Smoking Section"