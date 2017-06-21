St. Vincent 'Announces' Fear the Future Tour

St. Vincent will embark on her first trek in two years this fall when she sets off on her Fear the Future Tour. The artist born Annie Clark announced the tour with a funny short video where she doesn't actually announce anything.

The jaunt kicks off November 14th at Detroit's Fillmore and concludes 14 dates later with a December 2nd performance at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre.

Tickets for the Fear the Future Tour go on sale June 27th, with "Enhanced Experience" tickets – which includes a signed poster, a photo with St. Vincent’s guitar, a film screening and more – also available.

St. Vincent last released her self-titled solo LP in 2014. Earlier this year, the guitarist was anointed the 2017 Record Store Day Ambassador.

St. Vincent Tour Dates

November 14 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

November 15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

November 17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

November 18 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater

November 19 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

November 20 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

November 21 – Louisville, KY @ Whitney Hall

November 22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

November 24 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

November 25 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

November 27 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

November 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

November 30 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

December 1 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

December 2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre