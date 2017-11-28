Watch Spoon Perform Upbeat 'Do I Have to Talk You Into It?' on 'Fallon'

Spoon delivered a bracing performance of "Do I Have to Talk You Into It?" on The Tonight Show Monday. The track appears on the Austin rock outfit's most recent album, Hot Thoughts.

Onstage, Spoon built the dark, steady groove of "Do I Have to Talk You Into It?" and kept it at a tantalizing simmer. The song flared with singer/guitarist Britt Daniels' ragged riffing. Daniels was pure charisma, yelping during the chorus, "Do I have to talk you into it?/ Do we have to make sense of it?/ They say I better seal you up in wax/ So that you're never gonna bite me back."

Spoon recently shared a music video for "Do I Have to Talk You Into It?" directed by Brook Linder. The band released Hot Thoughts in March, marking their first album since 2014's They Want My Soul.

Spoon has been on the road for much of the fall in support of Hot Thoughts. Their current leg wraps December 6th in Burlington, Vermont, though they'll play two shows at Washington D.C.'s 9:30 Club December 30th and 31st. Another run kicks off January 11th in Seattle.