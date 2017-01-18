Soundgarden Finalize 'Ultramega OK' Remix for Reissue

Soundgarden will release a remixed deluxe edition of their debut LP, 1988's Ultramega OK, on March 10th via Sub Pop. The project, dubbed a long-awaited "correction," marks the end of nearly two decades of frustration for the rock legends: The band was immediately unhappy with the original mix on SST Records, but as they gained career momentum, they shifted focus to recording their major label debut, the following year's Louder Than Love.

Related Soundgarden's 'Badmotorfinger' at 25: Kim Thayil Looks Back Guitarist on digging through archives, meeting Johnny Cash and how band found its unique groove on 1991 LP

The quartet acquired the original multi-track tapes in 2016, tasking famed hard rock/grunge engineer Jack Endino (Nirvana, Mudhoney, Screaming Trees) with cleaning up Ultramega OK's murky sound. The band also unearthed six early, eight-track versions of songs from the LP, which were recorded in 1987 by Endino and Chris Hanzsek at Seattle's Reciprocal Recording (where both Nirvana and Mudhoney recorded their debut albums).

Those archival recordings, which the band called the Ultramega EP, were newly mixed by Endino for the reissue in 2016. One of the versions, "Beyond the Wheel," is below.







The expansive set is available for pre-order now on CD, two-LP, download and cassette via Sub Pop and Soundgarden's official site. The vinyl edition comes packaged in a foil-stamped gatefold with custom dust sleeves, a previously unseen photo from famed rock photographer Charles Peterson and liner notes from guitarist Kim Thayil and Endino. Select independent retailers will receive a "Loser edition" of the LP on marble blue and maroon vinyl.



Last year, Soundgarden marked the 25th anniversary of their commercial breakthrough, 1991's Badmotorfinger, by releasing a massive box set. Frontman Chris Cornell also reunited with members for Pearl Jam for a Temple of the Dog tour, timed around a reissue of the Seattle supergroup's lone LP.

Soundgarden – Ultramega OK Reissue Track List

1. "Flower"

2. "All Your Lies"

3. "665"

4. "Beyond the Wheel"

5. "667"

6. "Mood for Trouble"

7. "Circle of Power"

8. "He Didn't"

9. "Smokestack Lightning"

10. "Nazi Driver"

11. "Head Injury"

12. "Incessant Mace"

13. "One Minute of Silence"

14. "Head Injury (Early Version)"

15. "Beyond the Wheel (Early Version)"

16. "Incessant Mace (Short) [Early Version]"

17. "He Didn't (Early Version)"

18. "All Your Lies (Early Version)"

19. "Incessant Mace (Long) [Early Version]"