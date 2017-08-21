During the August 2017 solar eclipse, Bonnie Tyler and DNCE teamed up to perform Tyler's 1983 hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" for Royal Caribbean's Total Eclipse Cruise. The song was edited down from its original eight minutes to two minutes and 40 seconds, the exact length of this year's eclipse.

Tyler and the Joe Jonas-led funk-pop group gave an energetic performance of the Eighties mega-hit and enduring karaoke standard to the guests on the cruise ship, with Jonas and Tyler harmonizing over the rest of the band's raucous instrumentation.

The Total Eclipse Cruise is positioned in the path of totality of where the moon is currently moving across the sun. It departed Orlando, FL yesterday and will travel through the Caribbean. This rare phenomenon has been accessible to everyone across North America, with the pat of totality stretching from Lincoln Beach, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina. Elsewhere, a partial eclipse could be viewed by bystanders.